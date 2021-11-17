Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Gets Negative European Vote

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report shares fell Wednesday after the pharmaceutical titan reported a negative regulatory vote in Europe on its Alzheimer’s treatment, aducanumab.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency produced a “negative trend vote on the aducanumab marketing-authorization application,” Biogen said.

The committee "is expected to adopt a formal opinion on the marketing authorization application at its Dec. 13-16 meeting.

"Biogen will continue to engage with the EMA and CHMP, as it considers next steps toward the goal of providing access to aducanumab to patients in Europe.”

The stock recently traded at $252.77, down 3%. It has dropped 24% in the past three months amid concern about aducanumab, marketed under the brand name Aduhelm.

“While we are disappointed with the trend vote, we strongly believe in the strength of our data and that aducanumab has the potential to make a positive and meaningful difference for people and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Priya Singhal, interim head of research and development at Biogen.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen is bullish on the Cambridge, Mass., company.

“We're maintaining our $391 per-share fair value estimate for Biogen following [its] third-quarter results,” she wrote in a commentary last month.

She noted “several expected headwinds, including generic/biosimilar pressure on multiple-sclerosis drug Tecfidera/oncology drug Rituxan, lower sales for [spinal muscular atrophy] therapy Spinraza, and a disappointing launch for [the] new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

“However, management raised top- and bottom-line guidance for the full year and is heavily spending its cash flows on distributions to shareholders, in the form of share repurchases.

"We think [the] shares still look undervalued, and that Biogen's progress with its neurology pipeline will continue to secure a wide moat.”