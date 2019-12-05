Biogen Shares Up After Alzheimer Drug Tests Show No New Concerns

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report shares were higher Thursday after the biotech company presented new data on its experimental Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab that did not reveal any new safety concerns.

Biogen earlier this year had declared the drug a failure. Now, it plans to seek U.S. regulatory clearance for the drug, Reuters reported.

The Cambridge, Mass., company is making its case at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference in San Diego.

Additional data showed that infusion, if given for long enough and at high doses, could offer some benefit.

In March, Biogen elected to shelve aducanumab, saying that trial results had suggested the drug was unlikely to work. The company's stock tumbled about 25% following the announcement.

The company reversed the decision in October, saying new data had come to light suggesting that aducanumab could be effective.

Trading was halted briefly on Thursday pending release of the new data.

It’s been at least 15 years since the FDA has reviewed an application for a new Alzheimer’s treatment, Reuters reported.

Biogen has partnered with Japan’s Eisai Co. to develop aducanumab as well as BAN2401, which works in a similar way.

Biogen has said its Phase 3 trial showed promising results.

"Patients who received aducanumab experienced significant benefits on measures of cognition and function such as memory, orientation, and language," the company said in a statement.

It added that patients also saw benefits in daily living such as shopping and doing personal finances.

If approved, Biogen said, aducanumab "would become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline of Alzheimer's disease and would also be the first therapy to demonstrate that removing amyloid beta resulted in better clinical outcomes."

At last check Biogen shares were up 3% at $298.33.