Binance Reportedly Faces CFTC Inquiry Into Derivatives Trading

Binance faces a CFTC inquiry, a media report says. At issue: whether the crypto exchange let Americans make prohibited derivatives trades.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, faces an investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a media report says.

At issue is whether Binance permitted Americans to make forbidden derivatives trades, as the firm isn’t registered with the CFTC, Bloomberg News reported.

Binance hasn’t been accused of malfeasance, knowledgeable sources told the news service. It has an office in Singapore but doesn’t have a single headquarters.

The CFTC has deemed cryptocurrencies to be commodities and the agency thus considers itself an overseer of Binance’s derivatives. That means strong regulation for the assets’ platforms if Americans are trading on them, Bloomberg notes.

Binance Co-Founder Changpeng Zhao said Friday that his company strictly follows American rules, according to Bloomberg. He didn’t comment about the CFTC.

He did say, “We’ll continue to improve our compliance. We’ll also work very actively with regulators around the world to improve the compliance standards of the industry.”

On Thursday, Binance said it blocked U.S. residents from its website, Bloomberg reports.

Bitcoin recently traded at $57,120, up 0.27%.

Last month, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency brokerage, publicly filed its S-1 form for a direct-listing initial public offering.

It had confidentially submitted an S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December.

As it’s a direct listing, the company won’t raise any additional capital. That would indicate it doesn’t have a major cash need and doesn’t want to go through the expense and hassle of a standard IPO.

Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq with the ticker COIN. All previous direct-listing IPOs came on the New York Stock Exchange, Bloomberg reported.