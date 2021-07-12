Billion-Dollar Stock Bets: Cannabis, E-Sports, Crypto, Tech

Real Money's Timothy Collins says that finding a theme is essential. With a portfolio of 10 names that fit this category, he says he only needs to be correct on one to be profitable.

In one of his latest columns, Real Money’s Timothy Collins wants you to think about how you’re investing. Specifically, he calls on you to find a theme.

"Find a theme. If the past 18+ months have taught me anything, it is find a theme," Collins wrote.

"Find a theme that resonates with you as an investor and learn it both forward and backward. Don't invest blindly or fall in love, but find the theme or themes you think are going to carry technology forward or society forward or even society backward (hello online gambling)."

When it comes to investing, Collins writes, smart investors need to take two steps forward. First, organize investing around themes. Dig deep into specific sectors that you know well, or ones that you’re eager to learn about, so that you can trade with a clear sense of purpose.

For Collins, that means picking up entertainment products like Disney (DIS) - Get Report or Apple (AAPL) - Get Report. (Don’t forget, readers, Apple drives a massive amount of its profits from its App Store and iTunes, and they’ve invested heavily in Apple TV+.)

Second, Collins says, don’t just pick themes that you know. Instead, select sections of the market for asymmetry. Do you have a cross-section of safe companies in the tech space? Jump into an experimental biotech company like Collins’ pick of Genprex (GNPX) - Get Report. Do you have lots of legacy firms? Look for industries like cannabis and e-sports, where you’ll find companies just starting to carve out their niche.

"There's a very real chance something like this could go to zero and do it quickly. Weeks. Days. Maybe hours. But if my upside is 10x or 20x my initial risk, and success, even moderate success, would offer that upside, then I have an asymmetrical bet," Collins wrote.

"These I want."