September 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Judge Says Apple Has To Allow Third-Party Payment Systems for Developers
Publish date:

Bill.com to Issue $1.5 Billion of Equity, Debt; Shares Fall

Bill.com's stock is to be available to the public, while the debt is slated for qualified institutional investors.
Author:

Bill.com  (BILL) - Get BILL.com Holdings Inc. Report shares stumbled Tuesday, after the billing software provider announced it’s issuing $1 billion of stock and $500 million of convertible debt.

The back-office financial cloud-based software provider's stock is to be available to the public, while the debt is slated for qualified institutional investors. Capital issuance often hurts a company’s stock, because it dilutes current shareholders and can be a sign of financial weakness. Bill.com has a market capitalization of $26 billion.

Bill.com on Tuesday traded at $266.08, down 6.2% at last check.

As for the stock offering, “Bill.com intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions,” the company said.

The debt offering consists of convertible senior notes due 2027.

TheStreet Recommends

 “Bill.com intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of capped call transactions,” which can reduce stock dilution.

The rest of the proceeds are planned for “general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.”

In other financial services news Tuesday, U.S. Bancorp  (USB) - Get U.S. Bancorp Report agreed to pay $8 billion of cash and stock for MUFG Union Bank, the U.S. unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG).

The transaction will sharpen U.S. Bancorp’s focus on California, Washington and Oregon, it said.

The $8 billion includes $5.5 billion in cash and 44 million shares of U.S. Bancorp. MUFG will end up with a 2.9% stake in U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp gets $58 billion in loans and $90 billion in deposits, based on MUFG Union Bank’s June 30 balance sheet.

Tags
terms:
InvestingBankingStocksBonds
American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Air, JetBlue Shares Fall; DOJ Is Said Set to Challenge Alliance

Google Slips on Patent Program; Tesla Leads Nasdaq Ahead of Battery Presentation
INVESTING

Google Reportedly Plans to Expand New York City Office Presence

Ford Motor
INVESTING

Ford Unveils 2022 Expedition With Driver-Assistance Features

McDonald's Overtenured Board Pressured to Add Franchisee Director
INVESTING

McDonald's Sustainability Push Pares Plastic in Happy Meal Toys

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rebound As Evergrande Worries Fade With Fed Meeting Now In Focus

4. Adobe keeps beating expectations
INVESTING

Adobe Earnings Preview: Can a Strong Report Put a 20% Rally in Play?

Credit Suisse Ups Rating on First Solar Stock
INVESTING

First Solar Stock Slides As KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley Analysts Weigh-In On Sector

Big Lots, Dollar General, Costco, Remain Buy Rated
INVESTING

Big Lots Cut to Neutral as Piper Sandler Eyes Freight, Wage Costs