"Now that's different."

And with those few words, actor Bill Murray disrupts his morning "Groundhog Day" routine and hops into a blazing new, orange Jeep Gladiator.

TheStreet rates Jeep's ad as the best Super Bowl commercial this year, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't watch the video below.

The ad, for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCAU) - Get Report Jeep is set to air on the Super Bowl LIV, which plays on Groundhog Day Sunday.

Clocking in at just about a minute, the ad shows Murray wake up at 6 a.m. to the tune of Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe" and then head off into the snowy day, before he rips off in the rugged vehicle -- with the famed groundhog.

The two live it up -- biking, blazing down the road, playing whack-a-mole at the arcade -- "it's not personal" -- and snowshoe trekking -- until Murray can't find the truck at the end.

"I don't know where we parked. I was following you!" shouts the actor, with the furry animal in tow.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles closed down nearly a quarter on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday to $13.02.

The automaker will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings on Thursday,