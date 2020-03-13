Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft, Berkshire Boards

Bill Gates leaving Microsoft board to spend more time on his philanthropies.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from the company’s board of directors to spend more time on his philanthropic enterprises, the company said in a statement.

He will continue to serve as technology adviser to CEO Satya Nadella, according to the statement.

Gates stepped down "to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change," according to the statement.

Gates is also stepping down from the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B) - Get Report board, according to an SEC filing.

Shares of Microsoft fell $4.33, or 2.7%, to $154.50 in after-hours trading. The stock surged 14% during regular trading as markets gained after President Donald Trump declared coronavirus a national emergency and set plans to make $50 billion assistance available to companies and individuals affected by the economic slowdown.

Berkshire Hathaway class B shares fell $2.40, or 1.2%, to $194 in after-hours trading. The stock gained 12% in the regular session.