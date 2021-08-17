Pershing Square's Ackman Fights Back Against Allegations His SPAC Operates Illegally

A lawsuit argues that the SPAC should be regulated as an investment company rather than an operating company.

Bill Ackman, head of investment firm Pershing Square, Tuesday fought back against allegations that his special purpose acquisition company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH), was operating illegally as an investment company.

The lawsuit by shareholder George Assad argues that the SPAC, which recently abandoned a deal with Universal Group, should be regulated as an investment company rather than an operating company.

That means it would be subject to the Investment Company Act of 1940, the suit said. It said securities investing is “basically the only thing that PSTH has ever done,” Bloomberg reported.

In a statement sent to the news service, Ackman said the allegations were based on the assumption that Pershing Square’s SPAC owns or has owned U.S. Treasury securities and money market funds that own U.S. Treasuries.

But that’s common for SPACs while they are searching for an initial business combination, he said.

“PSTH has never held investment securities that would require it to be registered under the Act, and does not intend to do so in the future,” Ackman said. “We believe this litigation is totally without merit.”

Regulation under the Investment Company Act is stricter than normal with a requirement for registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and restrictions imposed on fees for investment advice, Bloomberg reported.

Pershing Square Tontine stock recently traded at $20.08, down 0.27%. It has slumped 39% in the last six months.

After Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings announced last month that it will withdraw its offer for a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, Jim Cramer analyzed what the deal said about the SEC.