10 Biggest Losers in the Stock Market Monday

The stock market is soaring Monday after Pfizer announced a 90% success rate of their coronavirus trial. Unfortunately, this news also had a negative impact on stay-at-home stocks.

Here are the worst stocks by percentage decrease during trading Monday.

1. Quidel Cp | -32.86% | Price $190.32

Jim Cramer said on Thursday to his Mad Money viewers that Quidel (QDEL) - Get Report is among the smaller testing providers and is a wild trader, but could be considered once the stock calms down.

2. Biogen Inc. | -29.38% | Price $232.26

Shares of Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report plunged on Monday after a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against approving the company’s highly anticipated experimental Alzheimer's disease drug.

3. Overstock.com Inc. | -18.66% | Price $54.75

In September, analysts at Credit Suisse and Wedbush initiated coverage of Overstock.com (OSTK) - Get Report with outperform ratings, Wall Street's second and third bullish starts to coverage of the online retailer this week.

4. Peloton Interactive Inc. | -15.60% | Price $105.94

In October, Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report was sued by Icon Health & Fitness, the maker of the NordicTrack bike, for patent infringement, the latest salvo in the ongoing legal battle between the two companies.

Icon filed a lawsuit in a Delaware district court based on two features that Peloton added to an exercise bike released in September, Bloomberg reported: a swiveling touchscreen and the ability for the bike to automatically change resistance levels during classes.

5. Wayfair Inc. | -15.99% | Price $253.22

Wayfair, the online home-decor store posted earnings and sales last week that beat analysts’ forecasts as the pandemic and work-from-home movement spurred consumers to buy goods for their houses.

The Boston-based company said it earned $173.2 million, or $2.30 a share, in the third quarter, vs. a loss of $272 million, or $2.23 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The per-share earnings number came in well above analysts’ forecasts of 82 cents a share.

6. Fiverr International Ltd. | -13.23% | Price $163.99

Late October, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) - Get Report, a marketplace for freelance services, reported third-quarter revenue that rose 88%.

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was ($0.5) million, or ($0.01) net loss per share, compared to a net loss of ($8.4) million, or ($0.26) net loss per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

7. Docusign Inc. | -12.06% | Price $204.00

In September, shares of digital notary DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading following the company's strong results in the second quarter and a mostly bullish reaction from the analyst community.

Analysts at Wedbush maintained their outperform rating while increasing the stock's price target to $270 share from $240.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign's price target to $260 from $187 due to the company's "highly strategic positioning in the current environment." The firm maintained its equal-weight rating as it looks for a more attractive entry point.

8. Zoom Video Communications | -12.86% | Price $435.44

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report shares extended declines Monday after the Federal Trade Commission said it will require the online meeting group to enhance its security privacy features.

In a settlement the FTC reached with the San Jose-California tech group linked to privacy complaints from users whose information was collected during recorded conferences, the FTC said it will require Zoom to "implement a robust information security program" as well as a "prohibition on privacy and security misrepresentations."

9. Etsy Inc. | -9.84% | Price $131.97

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report earned 70 cents a share in its third-quarter earnings, compared with the consensus analyst estimate of 57 cents according to FactSet.

Etsy reported revenue more than doubled to $451.5 million from $197.9 million. Analysts were expecting $412 million.

10. Chewy Inc. | -9.17% | Price $63.87

Chewy Inc. CHWY, an online retailer for pet food, said in October that it is launching a new telehealth service that offers veterinarian counsel to pet owners.

The “Connect With a Vet” telehealth service allows pet owners to connect directly with a licensed veterinarian and discuss the health concerns of their pets.