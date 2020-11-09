TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

10 Biggest Losers in the Stock Market Monday

The worst stocks in the market on Wednesday include Quidel CP, Biogen Inc., Overstock.com Inc., and Zoom Video Communications.
Author:
Publish date:

The stock market is soaring Monday after Pfizer announced a 90% success rate of their coronavirus trial. Unfortunately, this news also had a negative impact on stay-at-home stocks.

Here are the worst stocks by percentage decrease during trading Monday.

1. Quidel Cp | -32.86% | Price $190.32

Jim Cramer said on Thursday to his Mad Money viewers that Quidel  (QDEL) - Get Report is among the smaller testing providers and is a wild trader, but could be considered once the stock calms down. 

2. Biogen Inc. | -29.38% | Price $232.26

Shares of Biogen  (BIIB) - Get Report plunged on Monday after a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against approving the company’s highly anticipated experimental Alzheimer's disease drug.

3. Overstock.com Inc. | -18.66% | Price $54.75

In September, analysts at Credit Suisse and Wedbush initiated coverage of Overstock.com  (OSTK) - Get Report with outperform ratings, Wall Street's second and third bullish starts to coverage of the online retailer this week.

4. Peloton Interactive Inc. | -15.60% | Price $105.94

In October, Peloton Interactive  (PTON) - Get Report was sued by Icon Health & Fitness, the maker of the NordicTrack bike, for patent infringement, the latest salvo in the ongoing legal battle between the two companies.

Icon filed a lawsuit in a Delaware district court based on two features that Peloton added to an exercise bike released in September, Bloomberg reported: a swiveling touchscreen and the ability for the bike to automatically change resistance levels during classes.

5. Wayfair Inc. | -15.99% | Price $253.22

Wayfair, the online home-decor store posted earnings and sales last week that beat analysts’ forecasts as the pandemic and work-from-home movement spurred consumers to buy goods for their houses.

The Boston-based company said it earned $173.2 million, or $2.30 a share, in the third quarter, vs. a loss of $272 million, or $2.23 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The per-share earnings number came in well above analysts’ forecasts of 82 cents a share.

6. Fiverr International Ltd. | -13.23% | Price $163.99

Late October, Fiverr International Ltd.  (FVRR) - Get Report, a marketplace for freelance services, reported third-quarter revenue that rose 88%.

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was ($0.5) million, or ($0.01) net loss per share, compared to a net loss of ($8.4) million, or ($0.26) net loss per share, in the third quarter of 2019. 

7. Docusign Inc. | -12.06% | Price $204.00

In September, shares of digital notary DocuSign  (DOCU) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading following the company's strong results in the second quarter and a mostly bullish reaction from the analyst community.

Analysts at Wedbush maintained their outperform rating while increasing the stock's price target to $270 share from $240.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign's price target to $260 from $187 due to the company's "highly strategic positioning in the current environment." The firm maintained its equal-weight rating as it looks for a more attractive entry point. 

8. Zoom Video Communications | -12.86% | Price $435.44

Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Report shares extended declines Monday after the Federal Trade Commission said it will require the online meeting group to enhance its security privacy features.

In a settlement the FTC reached with the San Jose-California tech group linked to privacy complaints from users whose information was collected during recorded conferences, the FTC said it will require Zoom to "implement a robust information security program" as well as a "prohibition on privacy and security misrepresentations."

9. Etsy Inc. | -9.84% | Price $131.97

Etsy  (ETSY) - Get Report earned 70 cents a share in its third-quarter earnings, compared with the consensus analyst estimate of 57 cents according to FactSet.

Etsy reported revenue more than doubled to $451.5 million from $197.9 million. Analysts were expecting $412 million.

10. Chewy Inc. | -9.17% | Price $63.87

Chewy Inc. CHWY, an online retailer for pet food, said in October that it is launching a new telehealth service that offers veterinarian counsel to pet owners.

The “Connect With a Vet” telehealth service allows pet owners to connect directly with a licensed veterinarian and discuss the health concerns of their pets.

Stocks Higher as Energy Sector Leads; Twitter and Coca-Cola Tumble
MARKETS

Dow Jumps Nearly 5% on Coronavirus Vaccine Progress

Yelp Beats Street Estimates in First Quarter
INVESTING

Yelp, J&J Snack Foods: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Jim Cramer Katherine Ross Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says There Are 2 Ways to Approach Market Surge, And Both Are Wrong

Lyft Will Be Relying on One Unorthodox Number to Sell Its IPO
INVESTING

Tech Reopening Plays Such as Expedia and Lyft Soar on Pfizer's Vaccine News

Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Yuck Lead
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Drops as McDonald's Plans a McPlant Menu

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
INVESTING

Is Pfizer a Buy on Coronavirus Vaccine Breakout?

Jim Cramer's Take on the United Airlines CEO's Comments
INVESTING

United Airlines Adds Flights for Thanksgiving Week

W.R. Grace Lead
INVESTING

W.R. Grace Gets $4 Billion Takeover Offer From Holder 40 North