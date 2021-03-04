Biggest Losers in the Stock Market Amid Thursday's Selloff

The worst-performing stocks in the market on Thursday include Vroom, FuboTV, FuelCell Energy, MicroStrategy, Tilray, Plug Power, Marvell Technology and more.

Stocks fell sharply amid trading Thursday as Wall Street focused on comments about inflation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Stocks in the Dow were down 335 points, or 1.07%, the Nasdaq was down 258 points or 1.99%, and the S&P 500 was down 49 points, or 1.29%.

Here are the worst stocks by percentage decrease during trading Thursday as of the time of publishing.

1. Vroom | Decreased -28.18%

Vroom (VRM) - Get Report shares plunged after the online used-car seller posts a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, in turn sparking Wall Street analysts to lower their price targets.

2. Schrodinger | Decreased -26.82%

Schrodinger (SDGR) - Get Report reported its fourth-quarter financials Thursday morning and missed revenue expectations, sending shares lower.

3. MicroStrategy | Decreased -13.21%

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report continues to buy more in bitcoin which might help the company if the stock market continues to be volatile while cryptocurrencies remain steady.

4. Novavax | Decreased -12.75%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report posted a wider than expected loss on a big jump in revenue Monday, as the biotech's CEO said it's making "significant strides" toward bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to market.

5. Digital Turbine | Decreased -12.57%

Digital Turbine (APPS) - Get Report announced the acquisition of the programmatic demand-side platform company Triapodi Ltd. Tuesday. The stock is down over 14% since the close of trading Tuesday.

6. Marvell Technology | Decreased -11.48%

Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report reported earnings in-line with analyst expectations on revenue that topped estimates but shares fell after it expected supply challenges in future quarters.

7. FuelCell Energy | Decreased -10.66%

U.S. oil prices surged towards $65 a barrel Thursday as OPEC agreed to extend a pact on production cuts into the spring and the Energy Department reported a record decline in domestic crude stockpiles.

Both FuelCell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report and Plug Power were falling in trading Thursday.

8. Tilray | Decreased -9.73%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report has been one of the cannabis stocks to watch in the Cannabis Stocks Watchlist as it prepares for its merger with Aphria (APHA) - Get Report.

9. QuantumScape | Decreased -9.33%

QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report climbed this past month after the battery maker reveals a technology breakthrough and after George Soros discloses a $4.6 billion stake.

A class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of investors who purchased QuantumScape this past Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 alleging the company of misleading statements.

10. Plug Power | Decreased -8.99%

JP Morgan said Monday that "Plug Power's stock is attractively priced at present, ahead of potential positive catalysts." Unfortunately, oil prices were rising sending Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report down in trading Thursday.

Marvell Technology is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.