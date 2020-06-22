Apple Introduces iOS 14 at WWDC

iOS 14 has new features that allows users to organize their phone's homepage better, as well as updates to the display of widgets.

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 kicked off a full week of events Monday with a keynote from CEO Tim Cook and the introduction of iOS14.

The latest operating system for Apple's iPhone includes newly customizable home screen layouts; greater control of the size, frequency and location of widgets; and enhancements to messages.

Organizing the iPhone's screens was one of the biggest updates on the new operating system with a new easy-to-access App Library helping to organize various apps; SmartStack, which allows users to navigate through various widgets; and picture-in-picture options that allow users to keep their videos playing on a smaller screen as they navigate other apps and pages on their iPhone.

With iMessages, new features included the ability to pin conversations, a wider choice of memoji details and inline replies in group messages. And Apple also introduced App Clips, or small parts of apps that can be easily called up and used when needed.

This was the first time in the event's 31-year history that Apple has hosted the week-long conference virtually.

Apple also announced an expansion to Apple CarPlay that can turn a users' phone into touchless car keys with compatible vehicles.

"WWDC 2020 should grab the attention of developers and Apple enthusiasts, but the appeal to investors is more subtle. The operating system updates should provide a glimpse into the evolution of the app ecosystem, a key tenet of most investment theses on the stock," said Apple Maven Daniel Martins (click here to follow his live blog of WWDC).

Rumors swirled ahead of the conference that there would be no hardware announcements at this year's conference, but there could be other updates that Martins says could be positive signs for Apple.

"The possible announcement of a shift to ARM-based architecture on the Mac side could be an important landmark that leads to more control of the supply chain and, possibly, better margins in the future."

Apple shares were rising 2% Monday afternoon to $356.94.



