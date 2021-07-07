BigCommerce says integration with Amazon will enable merchants to fulfill orders seven days a week.

BigCommerce (BIGC) - Get Report rose on Wednesday after the e-commerce software-as-a-service platform unveiled an integration with Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report multichannel fulfillment.

The project will enable the Austin company's U.S. merchants to complete their orders more easily whether they sell on Amazon or not.

Shares of BigCommerce at last check were 0.6% higher at $67.09. The stock was up 4% in 2021 through the close of Tuesday trading.

BigCommerce said its merchants could now fulfill orders seven days a week including 1-day, 2-day and 3-to-5 business-day delivery.

They can also display delivery promises at checkout, letting customers know when they will receive their orders.

Merchants will pay only for fulfillment and storage with no peak surcharges, the company said. They will also have full control over the cost of shipping for customers, and are able to replace the Amazon rate with flat rate or free shipping options.

On Tuesday, BigCommerce said it had expanded its European presence into France, Italy and the Netherlands. The company already operates in the U.K.

BigCommerce went public last year, tripling in its first day of trading to around $72. The company opened at $68 a share after it priced its initial public offering of 9 million shares at $24.

