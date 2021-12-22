Big Tech Legislation Faces Uphill Battle in Congress

Critics of monopoly power will likely have to rely on independent agencies to moderate big tech as Congress stalls on newer measures, according to a MarketWatch report.

The last, best chance for bipartisan support of antitrust enforcement legislation was in June, when Rep. David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado) led the passage of seven new antitrust bills through the influential House Judiciary Committee.

"While this package of bills was voted out of committee in a relatively contentious markup, they have completely stalled on the House floor,” analysts at Beacon Policy Advisors said in a recent note, according to MarketWatch.

The bills were designed to make it more difficult for large tech platforms to acquire smaller companies and banned large tech firms from using their platforms to push out rivals, among other reforms.

Beacon says that the bills face the most opposition from the Republican side of the caucus, and on the left, Democrats lack unified support of the legislation.

The bills do have a champion in Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) who has been whipping votes to push a bipartisan version of the David Cicilline-Buck legislation in the Senate. That new effort scales back some of the provisions in order to get the votes necessary for passage.

“There’s always an election around the corner, and the question quickly becomes, ‘Would Democrats want to give Republicans a victory?’ and vice versa," Ed Mills, a Washington policy analyst at Raymond James told MarketWatch. “Some of the Republicans, especially on the Senate side, who are most vocal are all eyeing the White House.”