November 12, 2021
How Inflation Concerns Are Impacting Stocks Today
Big Swings Hit Market as Warm Weather Causes Volatility in Gas Prices

The third week on November is usually the start of withdrawal season when demand for gas exceeds production and stockpiles begin to shrink.
Natural gas futures contracts for December deliver fell as prices for the commodity show volatility in trading Friday. 

Unseasonably warm late autumn weather has resulted in domestic natural-gas stockpiles to rise, resulting in large day-to-day swings in prices. 

U.S. natural gas prices traded below $5 per million btus, its lowest level in about six weeks.  

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said that the stockpiles rose to near-normal levels just ahead of the winter heating season amid mild weather. 

Stockpiles in the lower 48 are just 3.2% below what is normal for this time of the year, according to the agency, after weekly figures showed domestic stockpiles increased by 7 billion cubic feet last week. 

Prices jumped 5.5% higher Thursday, closing at $5.149 per btu. Natural gas prices were falling 6.88% to $4.795 per btu at last check Friday afternoon. 

Forecasts call for mild weather to continue through at least Thanksgiving, which would suggest lower prices, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The third week on November is usually the start of withdrawal season when demand for gas exceeds production and stockpiles begin to shrink. 

