Skip to main content
Can Bitcoin Mining Be More Eco-Friendly?
Can Bitcoin Mining Be More Eco-Friendly?

'Big Short' Guru Michael Burry Hints at Imminent Market Crash in Last Tweet

A top notch investor who predicted the housing crash of 2008 doesn't have good news for the future.

Are premonitions a thing? 

Is there really a sign that could warn you about the Armageddon?

Do we potentially have writing on the wall that market watchers are too afraid to see?

If the last tweet by American hedge fund investor Michael Burry is any indication, it looks like the stock market is headed for a grim period.

Burry, who featured in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short" for correctly predicting that the housing market would crash in 2005, recently tweeted, "At least I tried." 

Actor Christian Bale, best known for the superhero franchise 'Batman', played Burry in the movie of the same name.

The Big Short Movie Paramount Lead KL

Burry, on of the first people to warn of an impending American housing market bubble, deleted his Twitter account soon after he posted this tweet. 

To be fair, a lot of people are threatening to leave Twitter for completely different reasons, with Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive Elon Musk is set to takeover the platform officially.

Burry, who runs Scion Asset Management, last week also tweeted that streaming giant Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report might be headed for turbulence  after the company reported its first decline in subscriber growth in the March quarter.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"The competition came for Netflix just like the competition is coming for Tesla," Burry tweeted.

TheStreet's Michael Tedder reported that heightened competition in the streaming world is one of the main reason's for loss of subscribers at Netflix.

Burry's Past Investing Advice

Some of the other tweets by Burry cautioned his fans against investing in the world's most traded cryptocurrency, bitcoin, in June 2021. 

The price of bitcoin whipsawed briefly below $30,000 a day after Burry's tweet. 

Burry also sounded alarm bells for another market crash around the same time, adding that the so-called meme stock frenzy will eventually end badly.

"All hype/speculation is doing is drawing in retail before the mother of all crashes," he wrote on micro blogging site Twitter.

During the peak of the pandemic, heavily shorted GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report stock was one of the hot favorites among young amateur traders.

Will Burry's mental model spell doom accurately? 

There's only one way to find out.

But concerns about the Ukraine war, the recent Covid-19 outbreak in China, a lurking fear of either a U.S. or European recession, and rising global inflation are all being predicted as potential factors in upcoming economic turmoil.

E3 Conference Xbox Lead KL
TECHNOLOGY
MSFTATVISNE

Microsoft Isn't Finished Buying Game Companies

By Colette Bennett
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TWTRTSLA

Ice-T Offers Dramatic Suggestion for Musk on How to Improve Twitter

By Michael Tedder
Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary: Stocks Have No Competition
INVESTING
TWTR

"Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary Speaks Out On Putin, Ukraine

By Michael Tedder
Taco Bell Lead JS
INVESTING
WENMCDYUM

Taco Bell Adds More New Menu Items, Challenges Wendy's, McDonald's

By Daniel Kline
Target Costco Walmart Lead JS
INVESTING
COSTTGTWMT

Costco and Target Have a Huge Edge Over Walmart (It's Not Price)

By Daniel Kline
Burger King Lead
INVESTING
QSR

Burger King Puts a Whopper of an Offer On Its Menu

By Colette Bennett
McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
INVESTING
MCD

Did the Pandemic Make McDonald's More Popular?

By Veronika Bondarenko
Oh Deere: When to Buy the Post-Earnings Dip
INVESTING
DEURINUE

AAP Team Lauds Deere Amid High Agriculture Prices

By Dan Weil