TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Big Lots Shares Slump After Q4 Sales, Earnings Update

Big Lots said rising COIVD costs, transport delays and processing backlogs will narrow fourth quarter earnings even as sales show solid improvements over the holiday period.
Author:
Publish date:

Big Lots Inc.  (BIG) - Get Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the discount retailer forecast weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings linked to rising COVID related costs and narrowing profit margins. 

Big Lots said sales for the holiday quarter were solid, rising 7.5% from the previous three-month period on a comparable basis, with online transactions surging by 135%. Big Lots said it's seeing an acceleration of those trends in January, as well, and expects comparable sales to "increase slightly from the quarter-to-date rate."  

However, margin pressure linked to transport costs and backlogs, as well as rising COVID-related expenses, will likely keep diluted earnings between $2.40 to $2.50 per share, a figure that compares to the $2.39 tally is posted last year and a Street consensus forecast of $3.02, the company said. 

"I am pleased with our fourth quarter performance to date and our outlook for the balance of the period. This has been a hard-fought quarter that posed some challenges including softer-than-planned traffic in December, low levels of Christmas seasonal inventory, and extraordinary supply chain circumstances created by Covid-19," said CEO Bruce Thorn. "Despite these headwinds, our underlying performance has remained strong and we are pleased with the improvement in sales trends we are seeing in January."

"This has been an unprecedented year for our nation, our industry, and our company," he added. "As we enter the new year, we remain very confident about the ongoing benefits from our Operation North Star initiatives." 

Big Lots shares were marked 8.65% lower in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $44.60 each, clipping their six-month gain to around 18.5%. 

New Intel CEO Robert Swan
INVESTING

Intel CEO Bob Swan Will Step Down in February

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Up as Wall Street Eyes Trump Impeachment, Stimulus Plans

Target Lead
INVESTING

Target Posts Solid 17% Gain in November/December Sales

Dropbox
INVESTING

Dropbox Slashes Jobs As Work From Home Policy Reduces Office Needs; Shares Slide

Sozzi: Why Urban Outfitters Isn't Dressed for Success
INVESTING

Urban Outfitters Drops: What Wall Street Is Saying

videoblocks-twitter-social-media-app-icon-on-mobile-smartphone-device_rf2m0dohe__D
INVESTING

Twitter Upgraded to Buy, Price Target Hiked by MKM Partners

These Two Stocks Could Be the Next to Sign a Deal Like Plug Power's With Amazon
INVESTING

Plug Power, Ballard Power Extend Gains as Fuel-Cell Stocks Rocket

30 zoom ymphotos : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy the Dip in Zoom Video