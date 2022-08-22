Big Details on Universal's New Epic Universe Theme Park Emerge

The new park will give Universal Studios three Florida theme parks, making it a stronger rival to Walt Disney's Disney World.

While much of the world has theme parks, the epicenter of the theme-park universe sits in Orlando, Fla., where Walt Disney's (DIS) massive Disney World battles with Comcast's (CMCSA) not-quite-as-impressive Universal Studios.

Disney has an edge because it simply offers more than its rival.

Disney World has four full-on theme parks -- Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. It also offers two water parks, the huge Disney Springs shopping area, and an astounding number of hotels/resorts within what would be considered on-property.

Universal simply can't match what Disney offers. The Universal Studios complex consists of two theme parks, one water park (which the company insists on calling a theme park), a shopping area that's not nearly as impressive as Disney Springs, and a similar, but smaller, selection of resorts/hotels.

Being bigger isn't just a bragging point for Disney, it actually factors into how people plan vacations.

With its four parks, and various other activities, Disney World is hard to fully experience in fewer than five days. A full week to take it all in makes sense.

It's possible to take in Universal's two theme parks in two days and the entire property simply offers a lot less than Disney World does.

That will change when Epic Universe, Universal's planned third gate, opens in 2025.

Shutterstock

What We Know About Epic Universe

Universal has not formally shared many details about Epic Universe; it has confirmed only that it exists and that construction has begun.

What we do know is that the new park will be home to a land devoted to Nintendo (NTDOF) , which will likely house the same attractions as Super Nintendo Land at Universal Studios Japan. These include rides and attractions based on hugely popular Nintnedo characters:

Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge : A driving simulator based on the popular games

: A driving simulator based on the popular games Yoshi's Adventure: A family-friendly interactive "dark" ride....

A family-friendly interactive "dark" ride.... Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown: More an interactive in-park adventure than a ride, this attraction requires purchasing a Power-Up, but it's immersive and throughout the park.

In addition to those rides and attractions, Epic Universe is expected to have a Donkey Kong-themed roller-coaster, as well as one based on the "How to Train Your Dragon" films, which Universal has already started building, Orlando Park Stop reported,

"Roller-coaster track is already on site for the Donkey Kong mine cart coaster and the How to Train Your Dragon roller coaster," the website reported.

It also reported that that track is being brought into an Epic Universe staging area for an even-more-ambitious, but still unknown, roller-coaster.

"Now, new roller coaster track has shown up for what may be the most thrilling attraction at Epic Universe," the site shared. "...We have been expecting ride track from Mack Rides for at least one major attraction at the new theme park. A massive two-track steel roller coaster is seen in concept art and plans for Epic Universe."

New Pictures Tell Us More About Epic Universe

It's also expected, but not announced, that there will be a third "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Epic Universe. Rumors have suggested that area will be themed to the Ministry of Magic, but Universal has not confirmed this.

Now, however, a new aerial picture has emerged that Theme Park Tourist said is "showing the site with the layout of the Classic Monsters Land being seen."

Universal has not confirmed that an Epic Universe "land" will be devoted to its classic monsters, but the website has reported that a land devoted to Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, and other iconic characters will be part of the park.

Universal paused construction on Epic Universe in July 2020 due to the covid pandemic. Work has resumed on the park, which is expected to open in 2025.