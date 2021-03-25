Biden Doubles Vaccine Goal to 200M Shots in First 100 Days

President Biden said he doubled his vaccination goal, aiming to get 200 million COVID-19 shots in arms within his first 100 days in office.

"I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close, not even close, to what we are doing," Biden said at his first news conference since becoming president in January.

Biden made the vaccine announcement in his administration's 65th day, as the U.S. topped 30 million COVID-19 cases with nearly 546,000 deaths.

The U.S. quickly surpassed Biden's original goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that a total of 130 million shots had been administered, and that 14% of the American population is fully vaccinated.

The U.S. has been averaging about 2.5 million doses a day during the past week, according to The New York Times.

If that pace continues, the nation would surpass the 200-million-shot goal before Biden’s 100th day, which is April 30.

In other COVID-19 News:

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report said it had begun human safety testing of a new pill that could be used to treat COVID-19 when symptoms first occur.

The Phase 1 trial for oral antiviral clinical candidate PF-07321332 has demonstrated "potent" in-vitro antiviral activity against SARS-CoV02, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus," Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said.

AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report said its COVID-19 vaccine had an efficacy rate of 76%, lower than previously released data from a U.S. trial that were criticized as being outdated.

The British drugmaker released the updated data late Wednesday. The vaccine's 76% effectiveness compares with an earlier estimate of 79%, which was based on data gathered through Feb. 17.

The shot was 100% effective at preventing severe disease and death, similar to what the company said previously.

Earlier this week, U.S. health officials said AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, providing an “incomplete” view of the efficacy of the data.