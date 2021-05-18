Biden to Tour Ford Plant in Michigan to Boost EV Plan

President Biden, touting his electric-vehicle plans, will visit a Ford plant one day before the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is unveiled.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday is scheduled to tour the Ford Motor (F) - Get Report plant in Michigan, one day before the automaker unveils its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Ford is slated to unveil the F-150 Lightning on Wednesday. The truck will be built by Ford-United Auto Workers staff at the Ford Rouge Complex in Dearborn, beginning next spring, the company said last week.

The automaker said it expected to spend $700 million and create 300 jobs at the new facility.

During his visit, Biden is expected to make the case for his $174 billion electric-vehicle plan, calling for government grants for new battery-production facilities.

The White House on Tuesday issued a fact sheet noting that the infrastructure bill makes investments to encourage adoption of EVs.

Biden's plan "proposes cost-sharing grants to support new high-capacity-battery facilities in the United States, recognizing that new businesses may not be able to access tax credits but can pitch in their fair share as they scale their operations," the fact sheet said, according to Reuters.

The plan also backs grants to fund the retooling of shuttered factories "to build advanced vehicles and parts."

Biden will also stress that the U.S. is falling behind China on electric vehicles.

During a May 11 news briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "we’re looking forward to going to visit the Ford Motor Co. and to preview, see the F-150 Lightning and the exciting technologies that make it possible."

Biden is going to the plant, Psaki said, "because electrifying America’s vehicles is an important part of his priorities."

Earlier this month, Ford said retail sales in April rose 57% from April 2020, which coincided with the pandemic, and 24% from April 2019, a year prior to the pandemic.

In April Ford posted first-quarter earnings that beat analysts forecasts and reiterated guidance. But the company also said second-half production will be hit dramatically by the global semiconductor shortage.

Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., company at last check were up 0.5% at $12.22.

