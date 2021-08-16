Biden Defends Decision to Leave Afghanistan

President comments a day after Kabul falls to the Taliban, saying U.S. couldn’t give Afghan troops the will to fight

President Joe Biden defended his decision to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan in remarks delivered from the White House Monday afternoon, a day after the Taliban cemented total control of the country after 20 years of American involvement.

In his remarks, Biden called the war in Afghanistan a lost cause, especially given that the U.S. couldn’t give Afghan government troops the will to fight on their own.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves," Biden said.

On Sunday, the U.S.-backed government of Afghanistan abandoned the nation’s capital of Kabul, leaving it open to surging forces of the Taliban which had captured much of the country in the weeks since Biden announced the U.S. would depart by Sept. 1.

Scenes of frantic Afghanis desperately trying to board planes leaving the capital recalled the U.S.’s ignominious exit from South Vietnam in 1975, at the end of the Vietnam war, a comparison Biden administration officials have been at pains to deny.

Biden said in his comments that the U.S. plans to help thousands of people to leave Afghanistan, even as the situation on the ground remains fluid. The U.S. has sent several thousand troops into the city in an effort to secure the airport which came under fire Sunday.

The Street’s Jim Cramer said the Afghan collapse could have ripple effects, notably in Taiwan, which has come under increasing pressure from Beijing following the crackdown on Hong Kong in recent years.

Taiwan is home to Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM) - Get Report, the largest individual maker of computer chips in the world. Shortages of chips have affected many industries, especially U.S. automakers. "The Taiwanese have to be worried we'll abandon them," Cramer said.