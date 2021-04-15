TheStreet
Amazon's Bezos Says Firm Must 'Do a Better Job' for Employees

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, in his final letter to holders as CEO, says the e-commerce giant must 'do better by its employees.'
Author:
Publish date:

Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Report Jeff Bezos, in his final letter to holders as chief executive, said the e-commerce giant must "do better by its employees."

“Does your chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer? No, he doesn't,” Bezos wrote.

“I think we need to do a better job for our employees. While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees -- a vision for their success.”

Amazon Illegally Fired 2 Activist Workers, U.S. Labor Board Says

Bezos addressed the results of the recent union vote at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., saying the Seattle tech and online-retail giant does not set “unreasonable performance goals,” but rather “achievable performance goals that take into account tenure and actual performance data.”

The employees voted on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. They rejected joining the union, 71% to 29%.

Employees have said that Amazon sets unreasonable work demands and too closely monitors their efforts.

Soon following the vote, the Seattle e-commerce company announced a set of diversity commitments, which include increased numbers of women and Black employees in its senior ranks.

Amazon Alabama Warehouse Concluding Union Vote

Amazon said it planned to increase the number of women in senior technical jobs by 30% in the U.S. and the number of high-level Black employees by half.

Bezos will step down as CEO of Amazon in the third quarter. He will be succeeded by Andy Jassy, who is currently CEO of Amazon Web Services.

At last check Amazon shares were trading 1.1% higher near $3.370.

