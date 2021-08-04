BeyondSpring Stock Doubles After Report of Cancer-Drug Progress

BeyondSpring shares double after the New York drug developer reported progress with plinabulin, which treats non-small-cell lung cancer.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) - Get Report shares more than doubled after the drug developer reported progress with plinabulin, which treats non-small-cell lung cancer.

The company reported “positive top-line data" from a trial of plinabulin combined with docetaxel to treat second- and third-line non-small-cell lung cancer (EGFR wild type) compared with docetaxel alone.

The combination "met the primary endpoint of increasing overall survival" and met key secondary endpoints, BeyondSpring, New York, saidd.

The stock recently traded at $27.11, compared with its Tuesday close at $9.63. It had slid 27% in the six months through Tuesday.

BeyondSpring now will take its case to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

“A [pre-new-drug application] meeting will be scheduled with the FDA in 2021 to agree on the contents for our [new-drug application], to support a non-small-cell lung-cancer indication NDA submission in the first half of 2022,” Chief Executive Lan Huang said in a statement.

In other cancer-drug news, Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) - Get Report last week reported positive results for its eganelisib drug and stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Eganelisib, the company said, “has been shown to reverse a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer and activate an anti-tumor immune response."

The company presented its results from a Phase 2 study of eganelisib in combination with nivolumab, which is Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) - Get Report Opdivo.

