TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What the Lakers Stake Sale Says About Wall Street
What the Lakers Stake Sale Says About Wall Street
Publish date:

Beyond Meat Unveils Plant-Based Chicken Tenders at U.S. Eateries

Beyond Meat's plant-based chicken tenders, launched at U.S. restaurants, are made of faba beans, peas and other ingredients.
Author:

Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Report unveiled plant-based chicken tenders at restaurants across the U.S. 

The tenders are crafted to look, cook and taste like traditional chicken tenders, the El Segundo, Calif., alternative-meat company says.

"We’re innovating the poultry market with the new Beyond Chicken Tenders,” Chief Innovation Officer Dariush Ajami said in a statement.

Beyond Meat's tenders are made from plant-based ingredients like faba beans and peas. They contain 14 grams of protein per serving, but they have 40% less saturated fat than other restaurant chicken tenders, the company says. 

Consumer demand for chicken is skyrocketing amid a national shortage, the company says. 

TST Recommends

In late May, analysts at Bernstein issued a double upgrade of the stock, urging investors to buy the dip. 

Bernstein lifted its rating on Beyond Meat to outperform ahead of what it saw as a 'significant' increase in restaurant sales powered by state reopenings around the country. 

In May, Beyond Meat posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss of 42 cents a share as expenses piled up and restaurant sales slowed while the pandemic eased.

U.S. food-service sales fell 26% to $16.7 million in its most recent quarter, and 44% to $10.4 million internationally, Beyond Meat said. 

U.S. retail sales rose 28% to $63.8 million, while international retail sales nearly tripled to $17.2 million.

At last check in a sharply down market, Beyond Meat shares were off 1% at $139. 

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow Sinks 500 Points and Yields Slide on Anxiety Over Threats to Global Growth

TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer 7/7/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer on the Selloff, Oil, Newegg, Tesla, Alphabet

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Debuts Lower-Priced Model Y in China as Sales Slip

Reddit Meme Stock Lead
INVESTING

Newegg Leads Meme Stock Decline as Momentum Cracks

Security Contract Raises Questions About Wells Fargo Board Member's Independence
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Stocks to Buy in a Selloff

what-is-coinbase-and-how-do-you-use-it
INVESTING

Crypto Stocks Coinbase, Riot Blockchain Fall as Bitcoin Slides

Hong Kong Stocks Advance As Chinese Tech Leaders Recoup Losses Amid Antitrust Concerns
INVESTING

Didi, China Companies Face Broader Oversight From China Tech Agency

How Do You Get a Business ID Number?
Sponsored Story

What Is a Consumption Tax?