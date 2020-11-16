Beyond Meat Will Unveil New Burgers in Early 2021

Beyond Meat will unveil two new burgers of its Beyond Burger brand nationwide in early 2021.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) - Get Report, a leading producer of plant-based meat, said on Monday that it is launching two new versions of its Beyond Burger nationwide in early 2021.

The company will host an exclusive preview to unveil the new burgers in Los Angeles from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20.

The new burgers are designed to meet customers’ growing demand for plant-based proteins that deliver taste and nutrition, the company said in a statement.

They will boast the same savory taste profile, contain lower overall fat, and include B vitamins and minerals than the 80/20 beef.

Beyond Burger was launched in 2016 as the first plant-based burger designed to cook and taste similar to animal meat.

“Our commitment is to provide consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meats that are better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required. These new iterations deliver on this promise,” said Ethan Brown the CEO and Founder of Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat sells products to around 122,000 retailers and restaurants in over 80 counties, including 28,000 retailers in the United States.

Established in 2009, the company delivers products that are made from plants and don’t contain GMOs or bioengineered ingredients.

Last week, Beyond Meat Inc. shares plunged lower after the plant-based food manufacturer posted a surprise third-quarter loss amid what it called the 'full brunt' of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond Meat said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in September were pegged at 28 cents per share, a huge swing from its 6 cents per share profit over the same period last year and the Street consensus forecast of a 5 cents per share profit.