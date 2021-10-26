October 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Beyond Meat Turns to China With Beyond Pork
Beyond Meat Turns to China With Beyond Pork
Publish date:

Beyond Meat Stock Off; Credit Suisse Cuts Market-Share Outlook

Beyond Meat's 'revenue miss in Q3 reinforces our view' that the company 'is reaching market saturation faster than expected,' Credit Suisse says.
Author:

Beyond  (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report Meat shares fell Tuesday after Credit Suisse downgraded the plant-based meat company to underperform from neutral and slashed its price target to $75 from $123.

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow was disappointed by Beyond Meat’s sales forecast last week.

“The revenue miss in the third quarter ($106 million guidance versus [previous] guidance of $120 million to $140 million) reinforces our view that Beyond Meat is reaching market saturation faster than expected and will miss its internal growth targets,” he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

“The meat alternatives category still has potential upside for the next several years, but we are lowering our long-term forecasts for Beyond’s sales and market share.”

The El Segundo, Calif., company's stock recently traded at $95.09, down 1%, and has slid 24% in the past three months.

TheStreet Recommends

Moskow also threw some cold water on Beyond Meat’s partnership with McDonald’s  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report

“This product typically performs best in markets that are amenable to plant-based alternatives and where consumers can pay a premium,” he said.

“As a result, we think there is a high probability that McDonald’s will choose to limit the brand to select markets in 2022, rather than broadly.

“In addition, Beyond’s operational challenges this year may hurt the company’s credibility with large quick service restaurant chains like MCD to meet volume commitments.”

Morningstar analyst Rebecca Scheuneman puts fair value for Beyond Meat at $119. “We’re still optimistic on the prospects for the plant-based-meat market,” she wrote Sunday.

“We expect a primary growth driver to be the 20% of consumers willing to adjust their habits to benefit the environment.”

Tags
terms:
Food & DrinkStocksInvesting
Charts: How to Trade Overbought 3M as Earnings Approach
MARKETS

3M Stock Slips After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Sales Outlook Boost

DraftKings Lead
MARKETS

DraftKings Stock Surges After Scrapping $22.4 Billion Entain Takeover Bid

general-electric (1)
MARKETS

General Electric Tops Q3 Earnings, Lifts Profit Outlook, Narrows 2021 Cash Flow Forecast

Eli Lilly Lead
EARNINGS

Raytheon Posts Mixed Quarter and Raises Profit Guidance

Corning's Performance Is Lights Out
INVESTING

Corning Stock Falls on Q3 Earnings Miss Due to Chip Shortage

Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Lead in U.S. Hypersonic Weapon Development
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Lockheed Martin, Coinbase, UPS

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow, S&P Extend Record Push As Earnings Impress; GE, UPS, Facebook Leap

Eli Lilly
MARKETS

Eli Lilly Stock Gains After 2021 Outlook Boost Offsets Q3 Earnings Miss