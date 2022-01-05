Beyond Meat Stock Bolts Higher on KFC Beyond Chicken Rollout

Beyond Meat shares surge after fast-food chicken-serving giant KFC says it plans to roll out Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide starting next week.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report shares jumped on Wednesday after fast-food chicken-serving giant KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report said it plans to roll out Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide.

Beyond Meat shares were up 4.45% at $64.56 after the plant-based alternative meat maker and KFC jointly revealed that they will be rolling out the fried chicken menu option that isn’t actually fried chicken but a recipe of plant-based alternative ingredients that will look, feel and taste like the real thing.

The anticipated menu item will be available to purchase at participating KFC locations in the U.S. beginning January 10. Customers can order the item as KFC’s first ever plant-based combo meal or à la carte in six or 12-piece orders.

The limited-time meal recently made headlines in September, after Hochman revealed that the chain was working hard to perfect the new plant-based offering.

“This is really about where the customer is going; they want to eat more plant-based proteins,” said Kevin Hochman, U.S. president of KFC. “It’s January, so it’s a time of New Year’s resolutions and wanting to do something different in your diet.”

KFC first tested its Beyond Meat plant-based chicken in August 2019 with a limited-run test in Atlanta. The item sold out in under five hours. A year later the companies launched expanded tests in Nashville, Charlotte and Southern California.

Developing a plant-based-chicken product has been a long-term project for Beyond Meat. The brand attempted to sell a frozen chicken-strip product but discontinued it in early 2019. However, the company last August revealed that it was planning to introduce a plant-based chicken product to its lineup.

El Segundo, Calif.-based Beyond Meat is known for using pea protein in its nearly indistinguishable beef and sausage products, which are popular in stores and restaurants.

Beyond Meat went public in May 2019 at $25 a share in one of the hottest IPOs of that year. Over the past 12 months the stock is down 49%.