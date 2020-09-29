Beyond Meat, Sohu.com: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday
Stock were sliding Tuesday as investors were discouraged by the lack of progress on a fiscal stimulus package and focused Tuesday evening's debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Here are some of the top gainers Tuesday:
1. Beyond Meat | Percentage Increase Over 9%
Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares surged after the plant-based-food company said it reached an agreement with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report to expand its distribution through the world's largest retailer. Walmart will triple the availability of the Beyond Meat burger.
2. Sohu.com | Percentage Increase Over 9%
Sohu.com (SOHU) - Get Report climbed after the Beijing internet company said that its Sogou (SOGO) - Get Report subsidiary is being acquired by Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) for $1.18 billion.
3. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase Over 18%
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) - Get Report advanced after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Eliana Merle initiated coverage of the company with an overweight rating and $44 price target. She sees "long-term underappreciated value potential" from the oncology portfolio.
4. Arcutis Biotherapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 15%
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) - Get Report climbed after the company reported positive top-line data from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ARQ-154, a topical roflumilast foam, as a potential treatment for the skin condition seborrheic dermatitis. Once-daily roflumilast foam demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company said.
5. Angiodynamics | Percentage Increase Over 16%
Angiodynamics (ANGO) - Get Report rose after the medical-device maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations. The company reported earnings of 2 cents a share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of a loss of 6 cents a share. Revenue totaled $70.2 million, beating the Zacks estimate by 7%