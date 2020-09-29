Beyond Meat, Sohu.com: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Beyond Meat, Sohu.com., Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and Angiodynamics are five of Tuesday's top gainers.

Stock were sliding Tuesday as investors were discouraged by the lack of progress on a fiscal stimulus package and focused Tuesday evening's debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Here are some of the top gainers Tuesday:

1. Beyond Meat | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares surged after the plant-based-food company said it reached an agreement with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report to expand its distribution through the world's largest retailer. Walmart will triple the availability of the Beyond Meat burger.

2. Sohu.com | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Sohu.com (SOHU) - Get Report climbed after the Beijing internet company said that its Sogou (SOGO) - Get Report subsidiary is being acquired by Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) for $1.18 billion.

3. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) - Get Report advanced after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Eliana Merle initiated coverage of the company with an overweight rating and $44 price target. She sees "long-term underappreciated value potential" from the oncology portfolio.

4. Arcutis Biotherapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 15%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) - Get Report climbed after the company reported positive top-line data from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ARQ-154, a topical roflumilast foam, as a potential treatment for the skin condition seborrheic dermatitis. Once-daily roflumilast foam demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company said.

5. Angiodynamics | Percentage Increase Over 16%

Angiodynamics (ANGO) - Get Report rose after the medical-device maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations. The company reported earnings of 2 cents a share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of a loss of 6 cents a share. Revenue totaled $70.2 million, beating the Zacks estimate by 7%





