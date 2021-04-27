Beyond Meat Is Said Close to Introducing Chicken Product

Beyond Meat may have a plant-based-chicken product ready for consumers this summer, a media report says.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report plans to add a plant-based-chicken product to its lineup, a media report says.

The El Segundo, Calif., plant-based-protein company is expected to launch a chicken alternative this summer, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Beyond Meat did not respond to media requests for comment.

Beyond Meat Rises on Plan to Expand Across Supermarket Chains

Developing a plant-based-chicken product has been a long-term project for Beyond Meat. The brand attempted to sell a frozen chicken-strip product but discontinued it in early 2019, Bloomberg reported.

It also collaborated with KFC (YUM) - Get Report on various trials of breaded nuggets, Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown told Bloomberg in a January 2020 interview.

The company is known for using pea protein in its nearly indistinguishable beef and sausage products, which are popular in stores and restaurants.

Beyond Meat Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth told Bloomberg in an interview last month that the product would arrive “sometime in the relatively near future.”

While the company works on its chicken product, Beyond Meat will launch a new version of its Beyond Burger to 28,000 retail locations beginning the week of May 3.

Beyond Meat Expands Distribution in Europe, Adds 4,000 Stores

The brand says this new version offers advancements in taste and nutritional value. The new patty has 230 calories instead of 260, and 14 grams of fat instead of 18 grams, media reports say.

The new Beyond Burger will be available in 2-pack, 4-pack, and 1-pound Beyond Beef options.

At last check Beyond Meat shares were trading 0.6% higher at $132.88.