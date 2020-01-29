Beyond Meat Expands KFC Offering - Tim Hortons Partnership Ends

Yum's KFC said its Beyond Fried Chicken will be available in Charlotte and Nashville on Feb. 3. Tim Hortons leaves partnership in Ontario and British Columbia.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares are higher on Wednesday after Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Report Kentucky Fried Chicken said it was expanding the trial of Beyond Fried Chicken to select restaurants in Charlotte and Nashville.

When the product launched in Atlanta last summer, KFC became the first restaurant to introduce a plant-based chicken in partnership with Beyond Meat.

“We've really pushed the limits to develop plant-based chicken that I think will have KFC and plant-based protein fans saying, 'That's finger lickin' good,'” said KFC marketing chief Andrea Zahumensky. Her remark harks back to KFC's classic slogan of the 1960s.

Restaurants in Charlotte and Nashville will have the product starting Feb. 3 through Feb. 23, or while supplies last.

Separately, the Canadian store chain Tim Hortons said it was pulling Beyond Meat products at its coffee-and-doughnut shops across Ontario and British Columbia.

Tim Hortons since June had partnered with Beyond Meat to sell the Beyond Burger and a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich at nearly 4,000 locations.

The items in September were scaled back to just Ontario and British Columbia.

“We introduced Beyond Meat as a limited-time offer. We are always listening to our guests and testing new products that align to our core menu offerings. We may offer Beyond Meat again in the future,” Tim Hortons told Bloomberg.

Beyond Meat also told Bloomberg that the partnership was for a limited time, and the two companies could resume their business in the future.