Beyond Meat Expands Overseas With Yum China Deal

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report is expanding its presence in the international fast food space after the company said that it is expanding its partnership with KFC into China through Yum China.

Yum China Holdings' (YUMC) - Get Report KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations will start serving Beyond Meat menu items in limited runs starting Wednesday.

"We see great potential for the plant-based meat market in China," Yum China Chief Executive Joey Wat said in a statement.

"This latest introduction across KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands is expected to capture valuable consumer feedback across different regions in China.It will enable us to optimize flavors and processes and help assess the potential for larger scale rollouts in the future."

KFC will offer the Beyond Burger as a three-day offering at five locations in Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

Pizza Hut will then launch its first-ever burger offerings, including a Beyond Burger and an Australian sirloin steak burger at six stores in Shanghai from June 8 to June 11.

Taco Bell will offer a taco made with a Beyond Burger patty at three stores in Shanghai from June 3 through June 10.

Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, Calif., producer of plant-based meat, already has a presence in China through its deal to supply Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report with plant-based products at the Seattle coffee-bar chain's Chinese locations.

"I'm excited about what this launch means in terms of together being of service to the Chinese consumer as they seek out the nutritional and environmental benefits of our delicious plant-based meats," said Beyond Meat Founder and Chief Executive Ethan Brown.

Beyond Meat shares at last check rose 5.2% to $134.97.