Beyond Meat Expands Distribution in Europe, Adds 4,000 Stores

Beyond Meat is expanding distribution of its products in Europe, adding nearly 4,000 stores.
Author:
Publish date:

Plant-based-protein company Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Report on Monday said it was expanding distribution across Europe and will be adding nearly 4000 stores to its network by May.

Shares of the El Segundo, Calif., company at last check rose 0.9% to $131.54.

"These new and expanded retail partnerships throughout the continent serve as strong proof points that Europe’s appetite for plant-based meat and Beyond Meat products in particular is on the rise,” Chuck Muth, chief growth officer at Beyond Meat, said in a statement.

In April, Beyond Meat has doubled its distribution of Beyond Burger in U.K.'s Sainsbury’s JSAIY and has recently launched the Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage at supermarket chain Waitrose, the company said.

Beyond Meat Rises on Plan to Expand Across Supermarket Chains

The alternative-meat producer will add 1,000 new stores in Germany in April and May at retailers like Kaufland, Tegut, Famila and Real.

“In fact, because of our strict ingredient guardrails, we’ve been able to more easily enter global markets including the EU to make plant-based meat options that are better for people and the planet more accessible to all," Muth added.

Beyond Meat Opens China Plant, First Facility Outside U.S.

In Austria, Beyond Meat will add 1,500 new stores and expand product offerings at SPAR, Billa and Billa Plus locations.

In the Netherlands, Beyond Mince became available for the first time in March through distribution at nearly 1,000 Albert Heijn and Jumbo stores.

Impossible Foods Reportedly Plans to Go Public

Beyond Mince will continue its expansion in France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, the company said.

Beyond Meat last June opened its first co-manufacturing facility in Europe in partnership with Dutch meat producer Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat in Zoeterwoude.

