Beyond Meat Slips on Tyson Foods' Plans to Offer Vegan Burgers

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report slipped Monday after Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report said it was expanding its plant-based meat offerings with vegan pork and beef burger patties in a bid to meet increased demand.

Shares of Beyond Meat, El Segundo, Calif., fell 3.5% to $127.11 on Monday, while shares of meat processor Tyson Foods advanced 1.19% to $78.37.

Tyson Foods' plant product segment - Raised and Rooted - will offer plant-based bratwurst and Italian sausages, and ground burger patties in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationally, the company said.

"Our products are plants made meatier, and deliver the same delicious flavors, in a better-for-you alternative,” said David Ervin, vice president of marketing, Raised & Rooted, in a statement Monday. “We are excited to provide people with satisfying alternative protein options perfect for any occasion," Ervin added.

Two years ago, Tyson Foods marketed a mix of real beef and pea protein to consumers with a “flexible diet.” But the half-vegan, half-not patty proved a tough sell. Tyson eventually discontinued it, saying only that it “constantly evaluates products," Bloomberg reported.

It was reported last week that Beyond Meat was planning to add a plant-based chicken product to its lineup.

Developing a plant-based chicken product has been a long-term project for Beyond Meat. The brand attempted to sell a frozen chicken-strip product but discontinued it in early 2019, Bloomberg reported.