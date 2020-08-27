Beyond Meat Starts Selling Directly to Consumers Online

Beyond Meat will sell its products directly to consumers through a new e-commerce site.

The company’s shares recently traded at $138.07, up 10%. The stock has soared 83% year to date, compared to 8% for the S&P 500.

A shift in consumer preferences toward healthy food has helped Beyond Meat, and so has the surge of activity at grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond Meat already has a strong brick-and-mortar presence - at 26,000 retailers across the country.

The web site will give consumers access to “a vast portfolio of signature plant-based meats, including all-new bulk packs, mixed product bundles, limited-time offers, trial packs and more,” the company said in a statement.

All orders will be sent with two-day UPS shipping, Beyond Meat said.

“Consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear,” the company said. “According to the most recent 4-week SPINS [a natural products researcher] data ending July 12, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling brand in refrigerated plant-based meat.”

