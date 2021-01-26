Beyond Meat, DraftKings, Overstock: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Beyond Meat, DraftKings, Overstock.com, Lordstown Motors and Tilray are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday as Wall Street digested solid corporate earnings reports and concerns that a coronavirus relief package could be delayed.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. Beyond Meat | Percentage Increase 19%

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report surged to a six-month high Tuesday after the plant-based food company reached a partnership deal with PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report to produce and market a new line of snacks.

2. DraftKings | Percentage Increase 7.3%

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report was climbing after Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling upgraded shares of the digital gambling company to buy from neutral with a price target of $65, up from $45.

Grambling recommended buying the market leaders in the "still-emerging" online sports betting industry.

3. Overstock.com | Percentage Increase 20.6%

Overstock.com (OSTK) - Get Report jumped after the online retailer said that it would convert its blockchain-focused subsidiary, Medici Ventures, to a limited partnership and Pelion Venture Partners will act as a general partner of the fund.

4. Lordstown Motors | Percentage Increase 16.1%

Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report and other electric vehicle makers were surging after President Joe Biden said he plans to replace the "enormous" fleet of government vehicles with electric models assembled in the U.S.

As of 2019, there were nearly 650,000 vehicles in the federal government’s fleet.

5. Tilray | Percentage Increase 10.4%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report was rising after announcing that the French government tapped it to provide cannabis for medical experiments.

Tilray said its products will be administered to qualifying patients for whom existing treatments do not provide sufficient relief from their symptoms.