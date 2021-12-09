Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Counting the Vote: Why Starbucks Investors Are Watching Buffalo, NY
Publish date:
Publish date:

Former Better.com CEO Apologizes for Mass Layoff Zoom Call

Vishal Garg has faced heavy scrutiny, and has also received at least one endorsement, since a video of him laying off a reported 900 employees on a Zoom call went viral last week.
Author:

The Better.com's former CEO who found himself the object of much scorn earlier last week has apologized after a video of him firing 900 workers during a Zoom call went viral. 

Vishal Garg told what was reported to be 900 employees that their services were no longer needed at the home buyer mortgage, insurance and other services provider. 

“I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution,” then-CEO Vishal Garg said in a letter this week that was addressed to the remaining staff. “In doing so, I embarrassed you.”

Garg resigned earlier this week after fallout from the call spread. Three of the companies top communications executives have also all resigned, according to media reports.

The three minute Zoom call with Garg firing his employees went viral on social media and became national news, with pundits weighing in on the issue across the social media universe.

"If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Garg said at the start viral video

“This is the second time in my career that I’m doing this and I do not, do not, want to do this. The last time I did it I cried,” he said. “This time I hope to be stronger.”

The parody videos were not far behind.

Garg was even turned into a verb on Urban Dictionary. 

Better.com has previously announced plans to go public through a reverse SPAC merger with Aurora Acquisition Corp. Better.com was valued at about $7 billion in early May, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

