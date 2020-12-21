Best Stocks to Buy in 2021 by Sector

TheStreet compiled the best stocks to buy by sector for 2021 and reviewed the best stocks of the year in 2020. See the stock picks to buy now.

TheStreet and its investing experts from Real Money and Action Alerts PLUS are picking the best stocks to buy in 2021. If you're looking at stocks to buy or are just getting started growing your long-term wealth, check out the best stocks to buy by sector below.

Best Energy Stocks to Buy in 2021

In case you're focusing on the future then Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report is one of the energy stocks to buy for 2021, as the 2022 consensus earnings estimate and yielding an astronomical 8.0%. Other traditional energy plays include Chevron Royal Dutch Shell, among others.

Best Retail Stocks to Buy for 2021

Only a few retailers who focused on food and essential goods such as Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report were among those benefiting the most from the Coronavirus pandemic as it took a toll on the sector. But Caleres (CAL) - Get Report and Quarte Retail (QRTEA) - Get Report are among the stocks that are expected to see enormous year-over-year profit improvement.

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2021

When looking at dividend-paying companies, there are thematic tailwinds that should continue to grow throughout 2021. These tailwinds include 5G technology, plant-based proteins, and surging digital shopping.

Further dividend increases are likely to be seen from companies capitalizing on those three components, including Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report, Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) - Get Report, and Walmart, among others.

Best Travel Stocks to Buy for 2021

From airlines to hotels, the travel sector was among the industry harmed the most from the Coronavirus pandemic, but it is expected to bounce back as the vaccine continues to roll out and people resume their postponed travel plans.

Among the stocks that are expected to boom in 2021 are Expedia (EXPE) - Get Report, Choice Hotels (CHH) - Get Report, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) - Get Report, among others.

Best Gaming Stocks to Buy for 2021

The gaming industry has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of performance, competitive landscape, and future outlook, but it is expected to exceed $180 billion by 2021.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report is among the key stocks to buy for 2021. The entertainment software publisher launched the fastest-selling PC game to date "World of Warcraft."

It also surpassed both revenue and earnings per share expectations with $0.71 per share on $1.77 billion in revenue. The fourth quarter is expected to slightly surpass expectations, but with the strength of "WoW" and console upgrade cycle, Q4 numbers, and the first half of next year could continue the strong growth trend.

Best Industrial Stocks to Buy for 2021

The industrial sector has been diversified to include companies with a booming future based on factors such as an excellent balance sheet like that of Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and a free cash flow in the case of General Electric (GE) - Get Report, among others.

Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy for 2021

Investors look at profitability and balance sheet stability when it comes to the cannabis industry. Based on sprouting opportunities and latest quarter earnings, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) - Get Report and Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF) - Get Report are among the top picks to buy for 2021.

Best Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for 2021

Investors who are looking to earn big returns by picking a low-price small-cap stock could invest in New Dimension or Xeris Pharma (XERS) - Get Report as few examples.

