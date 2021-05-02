10 Best Stocks This Past Week: American Express Stock Rises

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Proofpoint, GameStop, UPS, Facebook, Shopify, Nucor and more.

Stocks ended lower Friday to finish the week as investors pause at month's end to weigh earnings from the likes of Amazon, Twitter and Chevron.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Apr. 23. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics | +208.17%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) acquired a license for mRNA technology platform to develop fenetically edited cells to treat multiple cancers, blood and other disorders, according to a release.

2. Proofpoint | +30.60%

Cybersecurity group Proofpoint (PFPT) - Get Report will exit the Nasdaq and become a private company following its $12.3 billion takeover by Thoma Bravo.

Jim Cramer shared what he likes about the Proofpoint deal.

3. GameStop | +14.82%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares climbed this week as the videogame retailer completed its previously-announced plan to sell shares.

Cramer linked the rise in MicroVision on Mad Money to the same group of redditors behind the surge in GameStop earlier this year.

4. Novavax | +14.12%

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report jumped this past week after President Joe Biden mentioned the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a speech at the White House.

5. United Postal Service | +13.91%

United Postal Service (UPS) - Get Report delivered better-than-expected first-quarter profit this past week but held back on future guidance amid what it calls 'continued economic uncertainty.'

6. BioNTech | +8.83%

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report have requested authorization for their COVID-19 vaccination to be used in the European Union in children ages 12 to 15, media reports say.

7. Facebook | +7.95%

Facebook (FB) - Get Report posted better-than-expected results thanks to strong gains in advertising revenue.

Cramer talked about why he thinks Facebook barely scratched the surface on its advertising opportunities.



8. Shopify | +7.60%

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report surged thid past week after an increase in merchant sales helped the e-commerce company beat Wall Street's earnings expectations.

Bret Kenwell looked at the charts of Shopify to see how traders should trade shares.

9. American Express | +6.25%

Cramer discussed inadvertent selloffs are your chance to buy good companies. We saw that with Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and American Express (AXP) - Get Report, both of which fell nearly 2% on Apr. 23, despite their strong outlooks for the future. Cramer recommended buying the dip in American Express before it surged this past week.

10. Nucor | +5.69%

In his "Executive Decision" segment Apr. 23, Cramer checked in with Dion Topalian, CEO of Nucor (NUE) - Get Report, with shares up 106% over the past year. Nucor could benefit from President Biden's "build back better" plan that would increase infrastructure spending to rebuild America.

