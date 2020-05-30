11 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 This Month

The best stocks in the S&P 500 this past this were PayPal, Lowe's, Dollar Tree, Nvidia, and Regeneron. Check out the other stocks on the list.

The S&P 500 traded according to plan in May. TheStreet explained why that would be a problem for your portfolio. In mid-May, TheStreet explained the risky levels that the S&P 500 was approaching.

Here are the best stocks in the S&P 500 for May by their performance in percentage change at the last close May 29.

1. Abiomed ABMD | +32.27% | Closing Price $223.90

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Abiomed as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

2. Fortinet FTNT | +28.27% | Closing Price $139.20

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Fortinet as a Buy with a rating score of B.

3. L Brands LB | +26.68% | Closing Price $16.18

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates L Brands as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

4. PayPal PYPL | +25.43% | Closing Price $155.01

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates PayPal as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Dish Network DISH | +23.87% | Closing Price $31.65

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Dish Network as a Hold with a rating score of C.

6. Lowe's Companies LOW | +22.79% | Closing Price $130.35

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lowe's as a Buy with a rating score of B.

7. Dollar Tree DLTR | +21.04% | Closing Price $97.87

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Dollar Tree as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. Tractor Supply TSCO | +20.67% | Closing Price $64.09

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tractor Supply as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

9. Servicenow CMG | +20.48% | Closing Price $387.93

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Servicenow as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

10. Nvidia NVDA | +18.95% | Closing Price $355.02

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nvidia as a Buy with a rating score of B.

11. Regeneron REGN | +18.73% | Closing Price $612.82

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Regeneron as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

