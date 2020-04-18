10 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 This Week: Buy or Sell?

Ther S&P 500 had plenty of winners this week including Netflix, Nvidia, Gilead Sciences and Amazon. See which stocks made the top ten this week.

This week ended on a positive note when Gilead Sciences released promising news that treatment for COVID-19 might be on its way. Apple is also rethinking its future designs for its iPhone after Jony Ive's departure. Amazon is also trying to

Here are the best stocks in the S&P 500 this week at the close Friday.

1. Advanced Micro Devices AMD | +16.99% | Closing Price $56.60

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMD as a Buy with a rating score of B.

2. Amazon AMZN | +16.26% | Closing Price $2,375

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

3. Incyte INCY | +15.29% | Closing Price $100.00

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Incyte as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

4. Gilead Sciences GILD | +14.26% | Closing Price $83.99

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Gilead as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Netflix NFLX | +14.09% | Closing Price $422.96

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

5. Synopsys SNPS | +13.47% | Closing Price $154.98

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Synopsys as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

6. Abbott Laboratories ABT | +11.59% | Closing Price $96.01

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Abbott Labs as a Buy with a rating score of B.

7. Advance Auto Parts AAP | +11.23% | Closing Price $118.86

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Advanced Auto Parts as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. Nvidia NVDA | Increase +11.17% | Closing Price $292.32

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nvidia as a Buy with a rating score of B.

9. Wynn Resorts WYNN | +11.05% | Closing Price $78.46

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Wynn as a Hold with a rating score of C.

10. Cabot Oil & Gas COG | +11.02% | Closing Price $20.96

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cabot Oil as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

