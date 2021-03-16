Best Stocks Since the COVID-19 Market Crash

One year ago, the Dow fell almost 3,000 points. Here are the best-performing stocks since by price change. They include Amazon, Google, Tesla, Shopify and more.

One year ago, stocks were halted as a rush of selling triggered circuit breakers. On March 16, 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down nearly 3,000 points, or 12.93%, to 20,186, the S&P 500 fell 11.98% and the Nasdaq slid 12.32%.

The coronavirus pandemic sparked a selloff in the stock market that day but also created several stay-at-home stocks that benefited from the lockdowns put in place to control the spread of the virus.

Jim Cramer in May 2020 created a COVID-19 Index - stocks with businesses that could perform well under the conditions presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past year by their performance in price change on March. 16, 2021.

1. Amazon | Increased +1,432.96

Amazon's business was perfectly set up for the stay-at-home orders last year and the business thrived during lockdowns. TheStreet recently looked at how to trade shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report as the Action Alerts PLUS holding continues to rise.

2. MercadoLibre | Increased +1,129.176

MercadoLibre announced the closure of its debt offering earlier this year and has fallen more than 3% year to date.

3. Alphabet | Increased +1,018.20

Tech stocks were selling off in early March and Cramer was watching at entry points to purchase shares of FAANG names like Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report.

TheStreet looked at the charts to see how investors should trade Alphabet in February.

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill | Increased +934.18

McDonald's released a new chicken sandwich as it seemed every fast-food chain was adding their version to its menu. But Cramer was looking at another fast-food name that investors should buy: Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report.

5. Shopify | Increased +853.38

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report was one of the top stocks that just missed the cut for TheStreet's 10 best stocks picked by Real Money experts. The ARK Innovation holding has risen more than 7% year to date.

6. MicroStrategy | Increased +635.71

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report is a stock Cramer has told viewers to buy this year during his Lightning Round segment on "Mad Money." MicroStrategy has been riding the bitcoin wave to new heights in 2021 as it continues to invest in the cryptocurrency coin.

7. Trade Desk | Increased +617.01

Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report beat estimates this past February when it reported its fourth-quarter results. The stock was falling in early March and was considered a stock that could be a buy-the-dip candidate.

8. Tesla | Increased +610.24

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report is the leading electric-vehicle maker in the stock market. Elon Musk's company took home the top Stock of the Year honors in 2021 as it benefited from the transition to energy-efficient cars by consumers.

TheStreet provided an alternative to Tesla if you're looking to invest in an electric-vehicle stock.

9. Nvidia | Increased +342.62

Semiconductors, like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, were raging higher this past week as the tech sector finally busted out of its slump. TheStreet looked at the charts to see how investors should trade the Action Alerts PLUS holding after the sector bounced back.

10. Lam Research | Increased +338.75

Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report made Cramer's list of stocks to watch after Nvidia in late February on an episode of "Mad Money."

11. ASML Holding | Increased +320.49

ASML Holding (ASML) - Get Report has been one of the semiconductors rising in the last week. The Dutch semiconductor is up over 10% year to date.

12. Twilio | Increased +313.39

Twilio TWLO received several boosts from analysts after positive earnings in February. TheStreet looked at the charts to see how investors should trade the cloud communications company.

13. Roku | Increased +297.32

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report announced it was selling up to $1 billion shares following its Nielsen deal. Roku was upgraded by KeyBanc after its deal to acquire Nielsen was announced.

14. Broadcom | Increased +286.97

Cramer advised investors to look at the disconnect around Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report earnings and buy the semiconductor. TheStreet looked at the charts to see how to trade Broadcom.

15. Deere & Company | Increased +253.29

Cramer talked about Deere in late February. The stock has risen more than 39% year to date and Cramer said Deere is a "great company".

16. Carvana | Increased +249.51

TheStreet examined some of the worst options you can make and highlighted Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report as a hot stock that has yet to turn a profit and to be careful trading those growth names.

17. Zoom Video Communications | Increased +243.81

Zoom (ZM) - Get Report was the darling of the stay-at-home stocks in the early days of the pandemic. Cramer warned Zoom investors that they need to be "willing to take pain."

18. ServiceNow | Increased +240.96

In a late February episode of "Mad Money," Cramer told investors that if they're looking at cloud stocks to buy they should be looking at a stock like ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report.

19. Netflix | Increased +230.89

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report announced it was exploring tests to crack down on password sharing, upsetting subscribers.

20. Novavax | Increased +221.65

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report was one of the top candidates to buy-the-dip after the first week of March. The COVID-19 vaccine maker announced this past week that its vaccine candidate has an 86.3% efficacy rate against the U.K. variant.

21. Square | Increased +210.29

Cramer explained Monday why he is bullish on payment stocks like PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report after discussing the latest news with Stripe.

22. Goldman Sachs | Increased +185.03

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report revived its plan to install a cryptocurrency trading desk. The Action Alerts PLUS holding has gained 29% year to date.

23. GameStop | Increased +183.14

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shot up from $172 to more than twice that at $348.50, prompting several trading halts this past Wednesday. Shares of GameStop are retreating in trading Tuesday.

GameStop took the investing world by storm earlier this year. Cramer urged investors to have an exit plan and proceed with caution if they're buying shares at the levels they reached.

24. Etsy | Increased +180.72

Elon Musk endorsed Etsy earlier this year, sending shares higher in late January. A strong earnings report in February had analysts praising Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report.

25. Baidu | Increased +174.05

Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report beat earnings but missed on revenue expectations when it reported its fourth-quarter results in February.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.

Goldman Sachs, Nvidia, Broadcom, Amazon, and Alphabet are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.