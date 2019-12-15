Best Stocks of the Year: Ranked 10-6

TheStreet and RealMoney writers and editors pick the top stocks of the year based on performance, quarterly results, execution and overall story.

For 2019, TheStreet has compiled a list of the top 25 stocks of the year, looking at everything from stock performance and quarterly results versus expectations to execution against strategy and each stock’s overall story.

We polled a group of 18 writers and editors at both TheStreet and RealMoney and asked them to nominate candidates, and then winnowed that list down to the top 25 stocks. We then asked each of those writers and editors to rank the top 25 from top to bottom, and assigned 25 points for a No. 1 rank, 24 points for a No. 2 rank, 23 points for a No. 3 rank, etc. We then totaled the points for each stock to arrive at our final rankings.

The result is a comprehensive list of the stocks that performed and executed the best this year, helping drive the S&P 500’s overall stellar year-to-date gains of 25% in 2019.

We’ll be rolling out the results over the next week, with round-ups for the 25th-ranked through the 6th-ranked stocks, and then individual articles on our top five picks, with our top choice to be revealed next Friday.

Please check TheStreet.com each day between now and then to read about our latest picks.

Picks 25-21 20-16 15-11

10. Costco

2019 stock performance*: +46%

Shares of Costco (COST) - Get Report were a strong performer this year, stepping higher as the company continued to win consumer wallet share evidenced by its monthly same-store sales comparisons. Meanwhile, the company continued to expand its warehouse footprint, driving continued growth in the higher margin membership revenue stream. This differentiated business model should continue to allow Costco to stand out as it continues to build out its digital commerce offering, and consumers continue to look for ways to stretch their disposable income.

--Chris Versace

9. Disney

2019 stock performance*: +35%

While Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report has long enjoyed its position as a company that can monetize its content and character library second to none across its parks and consumer merchandising businesses, 2019 was a transformative year as the House of Mouse, Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm debuted its Disney+ streaming subscription service. This new Direct to Consumer business puts existing, as well as proprietary, Disney content right in the hands of consumers no matter where they are, while its subscription nature offers a new ray of predictability to its revenue, profit and cash flow streams. With reports suggesting Disney+ is racking up subscribers at a quicker than expected clip, DIS shares are likely to eclipse 2019’s record levels.

--Chris Versace

8. Lululemon

2019 stock performance*: +92%

The quintessential athleisure brand has seen quarterly same store sales growth in 2019 of as high as 15% and is starting to penetrate a huge, relatively untapped customer base in the male demographic. Lululemon’s (LULU) - Get Report experiential in-store focus and strong digital platform help drive tremendous customer loyalty, and the company uses customer data to create an incredibly convenient in-store customer experience and set up stores in strategic locations.

--Jacob Sonenshine

7. Chipotle

2019 stock performance*: +91%

The top restaurant performer for 2019, Chipotle (CMG) - Get Report has seemingly shaken off the E.coli and growth concerns of past years, and reported positive earnings surprises for all four periods in the calendar year.

--Jon Heller

6. Facebook

2019 stock performance*: +54%

Facebook (FB) - Get Report continued to grow and have its moat deepen despite the challenges presented by governmental authorities. However, legal, legislative and regulatory influences should intensify as we approach the November, 2020 election - so the coming year may be much more difficult for FB shares.The rhetoric will likely increase, with both the Democrats and Republicans having the social media industry in their bulls eye. At the very least, social media platforms like Facebook will find themselves under much more scrutiny and will likely face much higher costs of doing business.

--Doug Kass

*As of Dec. 11 close