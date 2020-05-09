14 Best Stocks in Nasdaq: PayPal, Tesla, Zoom

The best stocks in the Nasdaq for this week include PayPal, Tesla, T-Mobile, Zoom, and Activision Blizzard. The Nasdaq turned positive in 2020 this week.

The Nasdaq turned positive this week as the stock market continues to go up despite the historic number of jobs lost since the coronavirus pandemic put Americans in quarantine. The Nasdaq gained over 560 points, +6.5% this week after strong earnings from tech companies recently.

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report reported earnings this week and soared higher after sharing strong April numbers. Eric Jhonsa broke down 7 key takeaways for PayPal earnings and Bret Kenwell gave investors ways to trade PayPal stock.

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq this week by their performance in percentage change at the last close May 9.

1. Mercadolibre MELI | +29.56% | Closing Price $784.52

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Mercadolibre as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

2. PayPal PYPL | +20.19% | Closing Price $144.96

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates PayPal as a Buy with a rating score of B.

3. Dexcom DXCM | +18.73% | Closing Price $405.50

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Dexcom as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

4. Tesla TSLA | +16.84% | Closing Price $819.42

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tesla as a Buy with a rating score of C+.

5. Applied Materials AMAT | +14.76% | Closing Price $53.81

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Applied Materials as a Buy with a rating score of B.

6. Splunk SPLK | +14.32% | Closing Price $153.24

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Splunk as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

7. T-Mobile TMUS | +14.29% | Closing Price $98.52

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates T-Mobile as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

8. K L A-Tencor KLAC | +14.13% | Closing Price $171.50

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates K L A-Tencor as a Buy with a rating score of B.

9. Jd.com JD | +13.05% | Closing Price $46.78

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Jd.com as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. Activision Blizzard ATVI | +13.01% | Closing Price $73.14

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Activision Blizzard as a Buy with a rating score of B.

11. Lam Research LRCX | +12.94% | Closing Price $265.40

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lam Research as a Buy with a rating score of B.

12. Workday WDAY | +12.88% | Closing Price $165.55

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Workday as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

13. Skyworks Solutions SWKS | +12.54% | Closing Price $111.22

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Skyworks Solutions as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

14. Zoom Video ZM | +12.15% | Closing Price $155.40

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Zoom Video.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

