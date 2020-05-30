13 Best Stocks in Nasdaq This Month: Nvidia, Zoom

The best stocks in the Nasdaq in May were Mercadolibre, Splunk, Lululemon, eBay, Facebook, Zoom, Nvidia, and Regeneron. Check out the other stocks on the list.

The Nasdaq led the way in the stock market in the month of May after strong tech earnings. Earlier this month, the Nasdaq was the first index to go positive for 2020 after the lows each index saw in March.

Action Alerts PLUS holding Nvidia has been one of the best stocks this year as their strong earnings this month showed why it's a must-own company for any portfolio. Nvidia CEO spoke about how the stars aligned for an amazing quarter.

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq for March by their performance in percentage change at the last close of May 29.

1. Mercadolibre MELI | +41.37% | Closing Price $851.67

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Mercadolibre as a Hold with a rating score of C.

2. Splunk SPLK | +31.95% | Closing Price $185.84

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Splunk as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

3. Lululemon LULU | +29.11% | Closing Price $300.11

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lululemon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

4. PayPal PYPL | +25.43% | Closing Price $155.01

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates PayPal as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Jd.com JD | +22.53% | Closing Price $54.33

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Jd.com as a Buy with a rating score of B.

6. Zoom Video ZM | +22.53% | Closing Price $179.48

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Zoom Video.

7. Dollar Tree DLTR | +21.04% | Closing Price $97.87

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Dollar Tree as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. Nvidia NVDA | +18.95% | Closing Price $355.02

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nvidia as a Buy with a rating score of B.

9. Regeneron REGN | +18.73% | Closing Price $612.82

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Regeneron as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. Workday WDAY | +18.52% | Closing Price $183.43

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Workday as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

11. eBay | +16.68% | Closing Price $45.54

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates eBay as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

12. Facebook FB | +15.91% | Closing Price $225.09

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Buy with a rating score of B.

13. Monster Beverage MNST | +15.72% | Closing Price $71.91

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Monster Beverage as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

Nvidia and Facebook are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.