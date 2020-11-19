10 Best Stocks in the Stock Market Thursday

The rising stocks in the stock market Thursday include Sonos, L Brands, Zillow, Roku, Twilio and GoodRx.

Stocks are mixed in trading on Thursday as Covid-19 infection rates rise across the U.S. and families prepare for what Thanksgiving will look like as cities and states

Here are the best stocks in the stock market Thursday by their performance in percentage change during trading on Nov. 19. The stocks selected must be a greater than $20 share price.

1. Sonos INC SONO | Increased +25.57%

Sonos shares jumped on Thursday after the maker of smart speakers and other audio equipment reported strong fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates.

2. Bilibili Inc BILI | Increased +20.17%

Bilibili reported earnings Thursday with a third-quarter loss that beat analyst estimates. Shares of the Chinese video-sharing company have been rising throughout 2020.

3. Joyy Inc YY | Increased +15.64%

Shares of video giant Joyy fell on Wednesday after Muddy Waters Research labeled it a "fraud tech company". Shares are bouncing back Thursday after the allegations of bot forming that created fake users and fake transactions, according to Bloomberg.

4. Nuance Communications NUAN | Increased +15.29%

Nuance Communications NUAN reported its quarterly results and beat earnings on Wednesday.

5. L Brands LB | Increased +14.76%

L Brands is surging after smashing its quarterly earnings. The Victoria Secret and Bath & Body Works owner was led by a 55% jump in sales of personal hygiene products.

6. Jumia Technologies JMIA | Increased +9.82%

Jumia Technologies recently reported weak results in its third-quarter financials. The African e-commerce and digital-payments company is up over 48% this week.

7. GoodRx Holdings GDRX | Increased +9.21%

GoodRx received downgrades from JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley after Amazon Pharmacy announced its plan to enter the space. GoodRx CEO Doug Hirsch shot back that Amazon Pharmacy will be complementary, not a competitor.

7. Roku ROKU | Increased +8.91%

Jim Cramer told investors last week to buy Roku because it's a winner. HBO Max was added to the Amazon Fire TV on Wednesday, with IndieWire speculating if Roku could be next.

8. Futu Holdings FUTU | Increased +8.06%

Futu Holdings (FHL) - Get Report is rising after reporting third-quarter results with stronger-than-expected earnings. The Chinese FinTech company is up over 300% in 2020.

9. Twilio TWLO | Increased +7.05%

Twilio reported strong earnings at the end of October but offered weak guidance. Twilio received a price target increase from Oppenheimer Funds to $550 from $350 on Nov. 16.

10. Zillow ZG | Increased +5.98%

Zillow (ZG) - Get Report posted an earnings beat in early Nov. The online house-hunting company pointed to a combination of record-low mortgage rates and the pandemic-driven move to working from home.

