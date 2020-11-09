11 Best Stocks in the Stock Market Monday

The best stocks in the market on Monday included AMC Entertainment, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Lyft among others.

Stocks surged to all-time new highs on Monday after pharma giant Pfizer announced a 90% success rate for their coronavirus vaccine trial. This global stock rally was led by entertainment and leisure stocks.

1. AMC Entertainment | +51.41% | Price $3.77

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report the country’s largest movie chain, soared 57.63% to $3.92, after having plunged 67% year to date through Friday thanks to the coronavirus. AMC's revenue dropped 91% in the three months to September.

2. Cinemark | +45.17% | Price $13.08

Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report the third-largest cinema chain in the country saw a nearly 96% drop in revenue in the third quarter. As of the close on Friday, Cinemark's stock was down 74%.

3. Sabre | +40.11% | Price $9.92

Jim Cramer said to his Mad Money viewers, last week, that Sabre (SABR) - Get Report is travel and travel isn't working right now.

4. Carnival | +39.29% | Price $19.25

This would be Carnival's (CCL) - Get Report biggest one-day gain since the cruise operator went public in July 1987. The shares of the company had 11.5% since it reported its third-quarter earnings.

5. Valero Energy | +31.20% | Price $50.08

Valero (VLO) - Get Report reported a $464 million third-quarter loss, or $1.14 a share, last month, versus a profit of $609 million in earnings in the year-ago period. The result was slightly better than what analysts had expected. Its stock was down 56% this year.

6. Royal Caribbean Cruises | +28.79% | Price $75.43

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report moved toward its highest close since June 8. This would be the biggest one-day gain since they started trading in April 1993.

7. Simon Property | +27.87% | Price $79.10

Simon Property (SPG) - Get Report is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 9., after the bell. The company’s quarterly results will likely display a decline in revenue

8. Wynn Resorts | +27.69% | Price $102.24

Revenue for Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report was $370.5 million for the July-September quarter, a drop of 78% compared to the same period, last year. In the third quarter, Wynn also launched online sports and casino offerings in New Jersey. It has signed market access deals with nine states and is in active dialogue with seven additional states.

9. Norwegian Cruise | +26.75% | Price $21.51

Last week shares of Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) - Get Report fell after the cruise titan said all its cruises would remain suspended through December. The suspensions began in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, which spread like wildfire on cruise ships. The stock has slumped 73% year to date, thanks to the pandemic.

10. Lyft | +26.31% | Price $37.69

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Shares of the ride-hailing service were higher last week as early indications from a ballot initiative in California suggested Lyft and rival Uber can continue to treat their drivers as independent contractors.

11. Expedia | +24.56% | Price $128.63

Last week travel booking giant Expedia (EXPE) - Get Report beat analyst expectations and narrowed its loss for the previous quarter and posted strong revenue. The company said it lost 22 cents per share, with revenue coming in at $1.5 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 79 cents per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.