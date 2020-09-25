5 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 This Week

The top five best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this past week included Twitter, Darden Restaurants, and eBay.

The S&P 500 ended the week slightly up as tech stocks helped offset a lot of the concern investors have about the lack of a stimulus package and the ongoing issues many are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the best stocks in the S&P 500 for this week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Friday.



1. Twitter Inc. | Increased +9.17%

On Thursday, Twitter announced that it plans to start testing audio tweets for its direct-messages feature, enabling users to send voice messages privately, according to Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter.

Shares increased on Wednesday after Pivotal Research Group analyst Michael Levine raised his rating on the social-media-messaging icon to buy from hold and his share-price target to $59.75 from $36.

2. Darden Restaurants | Increased +8.44%

Darden Restaurants shares increased on Thursday after the owner of Olive Garden and Capital Grille reported a stronger-than-expected adjusted profit for the latest quarter and reinstated its dividend.

Darden was at $91.00, up 1.11%, in premarket trading Thursday. The stock has fallen 17% year to date through Wednesday.

3. EBay Inc. | Increased +8.25%

Last week, eBay shares fell 5.1% to $47.83. The company shares of the online auction site have gained more than 30% year to date amid greater demand for e-commerce. For the current quarter, eBay expects revenue of between $2.64 and $2.71 billion and earnings of between 81 cents and 87 cents a share.

4. Nike Inc. | Increased +8.17%

On Tuesday, Nike shares were rising after the sports-apparel company reported its fiscal-first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Revenue slipped 0.6% to $10.59 billion from $10.66 billion, while the company reported, for the quarter ending August 31, net income of 95 cents a share against 86 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

5. Lam Research Corp | Increased +7.85%

In June, shares of Lam Research rose after Morgan Stanley upgraded the semiconductor stalwarts. Morgan Stanley analysts, led by Joseph Moore, saw the company benefiting from a bright long-term outlook.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com