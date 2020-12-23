7 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 on Wednesday: Oil Stocks Rise

Stocks traded higher Wednesday as politicians try to increase direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

Here are the best stocks in the S&P 500 by their performance in percentage change during trading on Wednesday.

1. Diamondback Energy FANG | Increased 9.58%

This week Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Report announced the acquisition of two rivals: QEP Resources (QEP) - Get Report and Guidon, which was co-founded by funds managed with Blackstone Group.

2. Marathon Oil MRO | Increased 8.72%

Amid gains in crude prices, shares of oil-related companies have rallied in the past three months. Some of the top gainers of the S&P 500 during this period were energy firms — Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, Baker Hughes and Marathon Oil according to Zacks Analyst blog highlights

3. Occidental Petroleum OXY | Increased 7.15%

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report is among the energy stocks to invest in for 2021 because its stock price is likely to fall, said TheStreet's Bob Lang. "Energy is going to struggle again in 2021. Supply issues and weak demand were the focal points for crude and other energy sources falling to all-time lows. Demand fell off a cliff with many people staying home for work in 2020. That trend may not change all that much and maybe relatively permanent in some cases," he wrote.

4. Dish Network DISH | Increased 7.13%

Last week Dish (DISH) - Get Report the satellite-TV company said it plans to offer $2 billion of convertible notes to help build out its 5G network. Dish said in a statement that it is granting the initial purchaser an option to buy up to an additional $300M aggregate principal amount to cover any over-allotments.

5. Flir Systems FLIR | Increased 6.94%

The Flir System (FLIR) - Get Report stock has traded less bullishly over the last month, according to Investors Observer. TheStreet founder Jim Cramer was bullish about this stock in October.

6. Devon Energy DVN | Increased 6.27%

Amid gains in crude prices, shares of oil-related companies have rallied in the past three months. Some of the top gainers of the S&P 500 during this period were energy firms — Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, Baker Hughes and Marathon Oil according to Zacks analyst blog highlights.

7. Norwegian Cruise NCLH | Increased 5.68%

In December Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) - Get Report extended the suspension of its global operations through February and, in some cases, March. The suspension now includes all voyages on the Norwegian Cruise Line departing between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 and some select voyages in March.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com