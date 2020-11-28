10 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 This Past Week: Carnival Rises

The top 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 included Occidental Petroleum, Apache, Etsy and American Airlines among others.

Stocks finished higher Friday in lighter-than-normal volume following the Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. stock markets closed at 1 p.m. ET on Friday and bond markets will close an hour later. The S&P 500 gained 0.24% to 3,638.

Here are the best stocks in the S&P 500 for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Nov. 27.

1. Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY | Increased +23.95%

Last week, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril said it's time to buy into the oil and natural gas exploration and production company again, citing confidence in an oil price recovery.

In September, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report said it would pay about $200 million of dividends on preferred stock held by Berkshire Hathaway in cash instead of common stock. The move is a signal to investors that the company is more confident of its ability to manage its debt, Bloomberg reported.

2. Apache Corp APA | Increased +22.64%

Apache (APA) - Get Report reported a loss of $4 million or $0.02 per diluted common share during the third quarter. The company reported a third-quarter loss of $59 million or $0.16 per share.

3. Cf Industries Holdings CF | Increased +20.59%

Cf Industries is a North American manufacturer and distributor of agricultural fertilizers. Forbes reported that the company has managed to run operations smoothly with no meaningful impact on customer demand either, as fertilizers and farming-related activities are classified under essential businesses. The stock has an upside potential of 22% in the near term driven by higher demand for nitrogen fertilizer.

4. Etsy Inc ETSY | Increased +19.37%

The online crafts retailer in Brooklyn, N.Y., posted a third-quarter-earnings beat. Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report earned 70 cents a share in the quarter, compared with the consensus analyst estimate of 57 cents according to FactSet. The company reported revenue more than doubled to $451.5 million from $197.9 million. Analysts were expecting $412 million.

5. Carnival Corp CCL | Increased +18.64%

Last week, Carnival's (CCL) - Get Report Princess Cruises line said it would extend the suspension of its global operations through March. The suspension applies to voyages departing through March 31, 2021. Current trips longer than seven days in and out of U.S. ports have also been suspended till November next year.

6. American Airlines AAL | Increased +17.12%

Last month, American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report announced a secondary public offering of 38.5 million shares. Bank of America, which is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering, will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.775 million additional shares as part of the offering. As of Nov. 9, the company had sold 57.86 billion shares of its common stock for a gross sales price of about $702 million.

7. Dollar Tree Inc DLTR | Increased +16.23%

Dollar Tree advanced after the discount retailer posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Revenue rose 7.5% to $6.18 billion, fractionally ahead of analysts' estimates. Same-store sales rose by a better-than-expected 4%, Dollar Tree said, with comparable sales at Family Dollar rising 6.4%.

8. Mosaic Company MOS | Increased +15.83%

On Tuesday, the Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration ruled in Mosaic's (MOS) - Get Report favor on allegations of price dumping by foreign exporters of phosphate fertilizer from Morocco and the Russian Federation. Last month, the fertilizer company reported that sales dropped in the third quarter owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has helped depress fertilizer prices.

9. Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD | Increased +13.91%

This week, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said that investors could continue to buy Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report which he thinks is a “growth story.”

10. Eog Resources EOG | Increased +13.13%

Last month Cramer on Mad Money said about Eog Resources (EOG) - Get Report "There are only a handful of oils that are investable and this is one of them."

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com