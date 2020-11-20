10 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 This Week: Under Armour Surges

The top 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this week include Diamondback Energy, L Brands, Occidental Petroleum, Under Armour and Etsy.

Stocks ended lower Friday as growing fears over more economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and the Treasury Department's abrupt curtailing of emergency economic programs weighed on investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended off 220 points, or 0.8%, to 29,263 and the S&P 500 slid 0.7%. The Nasdaq turned negative in late trading to end down 0.4%. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% for the week.

Here are the best stocks in the S&P 500 for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Nov. 20.

1. Diamondback Energy | Increased +18.57%

Earlier this month, Diamondback Energy reported its third-quarter financial results, posting a net cash position of $68 million with standalone liquidity of around $2 million as of Sept. 2020.

2. L Brands Inc | Increased +16.39%

Shares of L Brands (LB) - Get Report bubbled higher on Thursday after the owner of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret swung to a third-quarter profit, highlighted by a 55% jump in sales of personal-hygiene products including soap and hand sanitizer that helped offset a drop in sales of clothing and lingerie.

L Brands was up more than 13% on Thursday after the Columbus, Ohio-based company posted earnings of $330.6 million, or $1.17 a share, vs. a loss of $252 million, or 91 cents a share, in the comparable year-ago quarter.

3. Occidental Petroleum Corp | Increased +14.32%

In September, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report said it would pay about $200 million of dividends on preferred stock held by Berkshire Hathaway in cash instead of common stock.

The move is a signal to investors that the company is more confident of its ability to manage its debt, Bloomberg reported.

4. Etsy Inc | Increased +12.12%

In October, shares of online crafts retailer Etsy dropped despite the Brooklyn, N.Y., company's third-quarter-earnings beat.

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report earned 70 cents a share in the quarter, compared with the consensus analyst estimate of 57 cents according to FactSet.

The company reported revenue more than doubled to $451.5 million from $197.9 million. Analysts were expecting $412 million.

5. Under Armour | Increased +12.36%

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report shares rose in October after the sports-apparel retailer posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit, withstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit registered $38.9 million, or 9 cents a share, for the latest quarter, down from $102.3 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings per share totaled 26 cents, exceeding the analyst consensus of 3 cents in a FactSet survey.

Revenue was unchanged from the year-ago quarter at $1.43 billion, topping the FactSet analyst consensus of $1.2 billion.

6. ViacomCBS Inc | Increased +12.55%

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings earlier this month as revenues from its digital and streaming service surged and subscribers neared the 18 million mark.

ViacomCBS said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at 91 cents per share, around 11 cents ahead of Wall Street forecasts. Group revenues, the company said, fell 9% from last year to $6.116 billion, but again bested analysts' estimates of a $5.96 billion tally.

7. Concho Resources Inc | Increased +12.16%

ConocoPhillips was in talks on Oct. 14 to acquire rival Concho Resources (CXO) - Get Report Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move was confirmed a few days later, from one of America’s largest independent oil explorers would be a bold bet on shale during a historic industry downturn, noted Bloomberg in its report.

8. ConocoPhillips | Increased +12.13%

ConocoPhillips (COP) - Get Report reached an agreement to acquire rival Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Shareholders of Concho Resources will receive 1.46 ConocoPhillips shares for each Concho Resources share they own. The deal values Concho Resources at $49.30 a share.

9. Apache Corp | Increased +10.85%

Apache Corp (APA) - Get Report reported a loss of $4 million or $0.02 per diluted common share during the third quarter. The company reported a third-quarter loss of $59 million or $0.16 per share.

10. Discovery Comm | Increased +10.25%

Discovery, Inc (DISCA) - Get Report. said on Thursday that it will host a presentation followed by an investor briefing on Dec. 2 to discuss its plans to launch a global streaming service, including the overarching strategy for the platform.