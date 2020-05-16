10 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 This Week: Buy or Sell?

The best stocks in the S&P 500 this week were Nvidia stock, AbbVie stock, Humana stock, Illumina stock, Chipotle stock, and Bristol-Myers stock.

The S&P 500 fell over 50 points this week as stocks did their best to overcome a sobering address by Dr. Fauci to Senators in Washington D.C. this week. Dr. Fauci warned of what the impact of opening the economy up to early could have on states and U.S. while we're battling this infectious disease.

Here are the best stocks in the S&P 500 from this week by their performance in percentage change at the last close May 15.

1. Nvidia NVDA | +8.68% | Closing Price $339.63

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nvidia as a Buy with a rating score of B.

2. Mccormick & Company MKC | +8.50% | Closing Price $177.98

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Mccormick as a Buy with a rating score of B.

3. Illumina ILMN | +8.11% | Closing Price $335.00

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Illumina as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

4. AbbVie ABBV | +8.04% | Closing Price $90.71

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AbbVie as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

5. Vertex Pharma VRTX | +6.28% | Closing Price $288.69

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Vertex Pharma as a Buy with a rating score of A.

6. Humana HUM | +5.49% | Closing Price $398.22

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Humana as a Buy with a rating score of B.

7. Newmont Mining NEM | +5.19% | Closing Price $67.90

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Newmont Mining as a Buy with a rating score of A.

8. Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY | +4.98% | Closing Price $64.09

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Bristol-Myers Squibb as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

9. Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG | +4.96% | Closing Price $971.75

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Chipotle Mexican Grill as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

10. Fortinet FTNT | +4.82% | Closing Price $143.43

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Fortinet as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

